Indie interviews, pro wrestling show schedule in South Florida

Upcoming pro wrestling shows in South Florida
- Brain Buster Pro in Pompano
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling’s one-year anniversary show, featuring former WWE Superstar and Miami’s own MVP, is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Pompano Elks Lodge, 700 NE 10th St. in Pompano Beach.
No DQ/Anything Goes: Former WWE Superstar Michael Tarver vs. Jon Davis w/Sez
Ownership vs Career: Craig Classic w/ Trina Micheals vs. Vandal
International Superstar Santana Garrett vs. Brandi Lauren
Martin Stone and Aaron Epic vs. The Breakfast Club (Josh Powers and AJ Jannazzo)
Joe Black vs. Kory Chavis
Also, MMA Prodigy Hector Olazabal, CT Brown, TK Stark, Maxx Stardom, Chico Adams, Tyranus and more.
Tickets $10.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
- Pro Wrestling Night at Florida Panthers
The first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game is Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in (South Florida) Sunrise.
The event features ECW original Tommy Dreamer, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky The Dragon Steamboat and former WWE Superstar Christian. Cheer on the Panthers against the Los Angeles King and participate in a special meet-and-greet with the three pro wrestling legends.
Pro Wrestling Night packages include:
- Exclusive autograph session access
- Commemorative Florida Panthers Pro Wrestling Night puck
- Ticket to Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings
TicketMaster
USE PROMO CODE: WRESTLING
https://www.nhl.com/panthers/tickets/wrestling
- CCW in Coral Springs
Coastal Championship Wrestling with former WWE Superstar Bob Holly is 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N. University Dr. in (South Florida) Coral Springs 33065.
G.O.A.T., formerly WWE Superstar Abraham Washington, defends his CCW Heavyweight Title against former champ Santos.
Former WWE Superstar Bob Hardcore Holly makes his first South Florida appearance since his departure from WWE when he battles Chance Champion.
CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden puts her title on the line against Japanese newcomer The Red Dragon.
Latin music superstar Tito Puente, Jr. will enter the world of professional wrestling for the first time as he accompanies the debuting Cha Cha Charlie to the ring to watch his back as he and his partner face the dangerous Droogs.
And more.
Tickets start at $10 and are on sale at:
https://www.ccwevents.com/tickets
Visit www.ccwevents.com.
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
- Platinum Pro in Fort Lauderdale
Platinum Pro Wrestling’s Valentine’s Vengeance is Friday, Feb. 17 at The Platinum Pro Arena at VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St., Fort Lauderdale 33315.
Platinumweight Championship: MARTIN STONE (champion) vs. ROMEO QUEVEDO
Silverweight Championship: JASON CADE (champion) vs. DONOVAN DANHAUSEN w/STUD MAGNUM
Diamonds Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match with the Winner immediately facing the Diamonds Division Champion: Dynamite DiDi vs. Trish Adora
Diamonds Division Championship: RAEGAN FIRE (champion) vs. Winner of #1 Contender’s Match
Also in action: NEW BLOOD RIZING w/DAYLIN DEVINE, THE GORGEOUS GUYS CLUB, THE DIRTY BLONDES, SCARLETT’S KARNIVAL OF KARNAGE, MAXX STARDOM, SNOOP STRIKES, CHASYN RANCE, CHELSEA, BRANDI LAUREN, ARIA BLAKE, AMBER NOVA and more.
Tickets: Pre-Sale $12, Door $15, VIP $25.
VIP 6:15 p.m. Doors 7 p.m. Bell time 7:30 p.m.
VIP includes: meet-n-greet with the #PPW roster, a free gift and priority seating.
All seats are general admission. There are no front row or ringside seats for sale. First come, first serve.
For guaranteed front row, VIP is the way to go. Doors will open for VIP at 6:15 p.m.
Pre-show matches before the 7:30 p.m. bell time.
Visit
facebook.com/platinumprowrestling
- Full Throttle in Palm Beach
Full Throttle Pro Wrestling with Bull James (formerly NXT’s Bull Dempsey), Shannon Moore, Vandal Ortagun and Rob Terry (formerly with TNA) is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park in Palm Beach County.
Also, Gorgeous Guys Club, That Klassic Tag Team (Kiko Harris and Kody Kastle), Brandi Lauren, Deadman Circus, Diego Rios, Lacey Lane, former TNA wrestler Samuel Shaw and more.
Tickets $15-$25.
https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/
- NXT in Miami
WWE’s NXT makes its third visit to Miami on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center (formerly Bank United Center) at the the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Asuka, #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Authors of Pain (Rezar and Akam) and more.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. ET Friday, Jan. 27.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
There is a pre-sale at 10 a.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 26.
http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D005224DB339A6B
- NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in (South Florida) Fort Pierce.
See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission. WWE NXT superstars Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford participated in the January meet-n-greet at the Havert L. Fenn Center.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
- Brain Buster Pro in Miami
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling presents BaseBrawl, courtesy of Miami Beach Youth Baseball, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Arnold and Phyllis Grossman Park, 11155 SW 112 Ave., Miami 33176.
Tickets $10.
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
- IGNITE in Okeechobee
IGNITE Wrestling returns to the KOA Convention Center on Saturday, March 18 at US Highway 441 South in (South Florida) Okeechobee 34974.
Featuring Jon Cruz, Aaron Epic, Chico Adams, Braydon Knight, CJ O’Doyle, Angel Rose, Alex Cruz, Teddy Stigma, Maxx Stardom, The DreamBros, TECH, and more.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Event starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets available at IGNITEWrestling.com/Tickets or by calling the IGNITE Ticket Center at 772-932-9BUY.
Ringside (front row all ages) $15; General Admission $10; Kids (12 and younger) $5.
Founded in 2015 as REAL Pro Wrestling EAST, IGNITE Wrestling held its inaugural event, Treasure Coast Takeover, on Jan. 15 in Port St. Lucie, before rebranding later that same month.
IGNITE Wrestling is owned by Kim Artlip, one of four women in the United States to own a professional wrestling company. In March 2016, IGNITE Wrestling announced a partnership with FITE to feature IGNITE events through its on-demand service.
www.Facebook.com/IGNITEWrestling
www.Twitter.com/IGNITEWrestling
www.Instagram.com/IGNITEWrestling
- ICW in South Florida
ICW Lucha Fest V with Aldo Rose (formerly WWE Superstar Adam Rose) is Saturday, April 22.
Also ICW Champ Angel Rose and more.
For more information on ICW:
Visit www.ICWMiami.com
Like ICW on Facebook @ Facebook.com/indycw
Subscribe to ICW’s YouTube Channel @TheIndyCW
Follow ICW on Twitter @TheIndyCW
Follow ICW on Instagram @TheIndyCW
Check out ICW’s YouTube channel
