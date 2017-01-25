Fighting

January 25, 2017 7:43 AM

Tickets going on sale for WWE NXT in Miami

WWE’s NXT makes its third visit to Miami on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center (formerly Bank United Center) at the the University of Miami in Coral Gables.

Bell time is 7:30 p.m.

Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Asuka, #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Authors of Pain (Rezar and Akam) and more.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. ET Friday, Jan. 27.

Visit NXTTickets.com.

There is a pre-sale at 10 a.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 26.

http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D005224DB339A6B

NXTUCFOrlandoMiamiShowInfo

- NXT in Fort Pierce

WWE’s NXT is Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in (South Florida) Fort Pierce.

See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE.

There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission. WWE NXT superstars Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford participated in the January meet-n-greet at the Havert L. Fenn Center.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Bell time is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.

NXTFortPierceTickets

@WWENXT

- NXT on WWE Network

WWE NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network.

@WWENetwork

@WWE

- NXT abroad

To see NXT in a city near you, check

www.wwe.com/events

- NXT/WrestleMania 33 Orlando

WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.

During WrestleMania Week, NXT TakeOver has been moved to Saturday, April 1 at the Amway Center, home of the NBA Orlando Magic.

@WrestleMania

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

