UFC GYM expands body transformation challenge to Kendall

UFC GYM announced that following the overwhelming success of its (2016) 12-Week Body Transformation Challenge, the brand launched its next iteration, expanding to 16 signature gym locations throughout the United States, including Kendall in Miami-Dade County.
“Whether your objective is to train with the goal of competing on stage or just living an overall healthier lifestyle, this program is designed to accomplish both,” UFC GYM President Adam Sedlack said. “We experienced some amazing transformations at our Corona and Torrance locations and we’re excited to expand this one in a lifetime challenge to members at all of our signature gyms.”
Inspired by four-time IFBB Figure Olympia Champion Nicole Wilkins, this program consists of one-on-one personal training sessions, tailored nutritional and supplementation plans, educational seminars and group workouts. Enrollment cost is $199 ($1,200 value) for UFC GYM members and $298.99 for non-members, which includes the challenge fee and a 12 week UFC GYM membership. Also, UFC GYM has agreed to pay the participant’s individual entry fee for those that want to compete on stage.
A grand prize of $5,000 will be awarded to the member who wins the “overall weight-loss” portion of the challenge, while both a male and female winner of the “overall muscle gain” portion will each win $1,000. Additional awards and prizes will be awarded at each participating location.
In addition to Wilkins, UFC athletes and UFC GYM owners will support the program and attend workouts throughout the challenge. UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn (UFC GYM – Honolulu / Waikele), UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping (UFC GYM – Costa Mesa), UFC featherweight Cub Swanson (UFC GYM – Costa Mesa) and UFC featherweight Frankie Edgar (UFC GYM – North Brunswick) will challenge members during select workouts and provide positive support to help participants achieve their goals.
UFC GYM Locations:
Concord, Calif.; Corona, Calif.; Costa Mesa, Calif.; La Mirada, Calif.; Mission Valley, Calif.; Rosemead, Calif.; South Corona, Calif.; Sunnyvale, Calif.; Torrance, Calif.
Kendall
Honolulu, Hawaii; Waikele, Hawaii
North Brunswick, N.J.
Farmingdale, N.Y.; Long Island, N.Y.; Soho, N.Y.
Registration
To register, visit a UFC GYM or go to
http://offers.ufcgym.com/transformation.
For the Kendall location, 8851 SW 107th Ave., Miami, 33176.
Phone: 305-680-5990
Contact: General Manager Jason Figorski; jason.figorski@ufcgym.com
Those who register for the Challenge are encouraged to stay connected at
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ufcgymtransformationteam/
Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, South America and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and more than 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.
Comments