On The Roman Show, Carlos Hernandez talks pro debut at Titan FC 43 in Miami

Carlos Hernandez will make his long anticipated professional mixed martial arts debut at Titan FC 43 against an opponent with Olympic experience.
Hernandez, who had a winning amateur record, will face off against Gustavo Eddy Balart (1-0) at Titan FC 43 on Saturday, Jan. 21 live on UFC Fight Pass. The event occurs at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami, 1245 Dauer Dr., (Miami) Coral Gables.
Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.com.
Balart, an Olympic wrestler for the Cuban national team, is coming off his first victory in mixed martial arts.
“I am expecting a tough guy to come at me,” Hernandez said on The Roman Show. “He is probably a better wrestler than me, but this is MMA. I had Muay Thai fights and am sure I’ll give him something he hasn’t seen before.”
Hernandez also discussed training MMA for the first time.
“I was 8-years-old. My dad saw these kids sparring and fighting at a carnival,” he said. “My dad found it interesting. The next Monday, my dad took me to the gym and watched these kids roll and spar. They threw me in there, and the rest is history. I knew by 14 I was going to do MMA as a pro. A few months after I turned 18, I took on my first amateur fight.”
Hernandez also talked about fighting in Cuba and the reason he decided to have more than 14 amateur fights before going pro.
To hear the interview in its entirety, click HernandezInterview.
- The Roman Show
Rodolfo Roman
Freelance Writer/TV Producer-Reporter
https://www.facebook.com/RodolfoRRoman
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
Comments