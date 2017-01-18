FITE TV app with Jim Ross, SoCal Val, MMA, boxing, pro wrestling

FITE know what makes your New Year’s resolutions work and knows that as January is half gone, a lot of these resolutions are quickly forgotten.
FITE’s never-quitting partners at DDP Yoga have made it easier than ever to work out like a pro wrestling star by getting their price in shape and slimming it by 25-percent. Get it by the end of January; it is never too late to fulfill your New Year’s resolutions.
And if another of your resolutions was to travel and see what other countries have to offer, FITE can assist.
The World MMA Fighting Championships will be streaming from Romania on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Two days later, on Saturday, Jan. 21, the destination will be Vienna with Absolute Championship Berkut 52 which will see Arbi Agujev fight Patrik Kincl.
Both of those MMA events are free.
On Sunday, Jan. 22, FITE will be live from Thailand with the latest episode of MAX Muay Thai. The last three were free, and you can catch up with them at any time.
For pro wrestling fans, Saturday, Jan. 21 is the day IZW New Year Awards Show will stream. There will be a lot of awards chosen by the fans.
- FITE Weekly Original Programs
UWN presents Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Sundays at 7 p.m. ET
Talking Boxing with Billy C Daily - Monday – Friday at 9 a.m. ET
Ring of Honor Wrestling - Mondays at 7 p.m. ET
Fully Loaded Wrestling - Mondays at 9 p.m. ET
Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling - Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET
Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) - Thursday’s at 8 p.m. ET
PWR Feedback Fridays - Fridays at 8 p.m. ET
Pro Wrestling Report: Prime Time Saturday - Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- About FITE TV
FITE TV is a product of Flipps Media and is a free mobile app that is a one-stop shop for viewing all sports within the fighting discipline globally including MMA, professional wrestling, boxing, and traditional martial arts.
With only access to a smartphone and a connected TV, with the FITE app, viewers can watch live events, on-demand programming, interviews and fighting sports related movies and documentaries on the big TV screen. More information can be found at
- About Flipps Media
Flipps delivers on-demand entertainment to any nearby connected TV from your mobile device without any additional hardware. The company has offices in San Mateo, New York and Sofia, Bulgaria and is backed by Tim Draper, Earlybird Venture Capital, Aslanoba Capital and LAUNCHub. Flipps’ patented technology immediately works with over 350+ million connected TVs and is compatible with more than 7,000 manufacturer models requiring no set up, no pairing devices, no cables, no dongles and no set top box.
The Flipps mobile application is free and available on iTunes and Google Play. More information can be found at
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments