Total Nonstop Deletion Corey Hollis on The Roman Show

Total Nonstop Deletion wrestler Corey Hollis, who is diabetic, defied the odds literally and figuratively to become a pro wrestler.
Hollis says he was diagnosed with diabetes in his early teen years. Although his doctors told him he would never be able to compete athletically, he beat the odds.
“Diabetes doesn’t control me; I control diabetes,” he told The Roman Show. “I was told at 14 years-old that I had diabetes. At that age, you want to play sports, but to have all these doctors tell you you can’t compete...If I can find that doctor today, I would give him a shirt and a note with a piece of my mind.”
Hollis teamed with John Skyler for NXT and ROH, but he said their experience at Total Nonstop Deletion was different and unlike any other wrestling show.
“It was a different concept of wrestling,” he said. “In wrestling, everyone has their different flavors of ice cream, and in wrestling, if everyone likes it or not it, it got exposure and it got people talking. It was a cool experience. We filmed in our underwear.”
He spoke highly of Matt and Jeff Hardy. Matt provided most of the creativity in the program.
“The experience was fun,” he said. “Matt and Jeff have been real cool. It was something different. I wasn’t going in with the mindset of filming a wrestling show.”
To hear the interview, click CoreyHollisInterview
- The Roman Show
Rodolfo Roman
Freelance Writer/TV Producer-Reporter
https://www.facebook.com/RodolfoRRoman
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
Comments