Spike TV, Bellator present “Countdown To Ortiz Vs Sonnen”

Spike TV and Bellator present “Countdown to Ortiz vs Sonnen,” a one-hour special celebrating one of the most anticipated fights of 2017.
From the gym to each fighter’s home, Spike’s cameras shadow Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen as they prepare for one of the biggest fight of their careers. The special airs on Friday, Jan. 13 at 11:15 p.m. ET/PT.
This massive event is Chael Sonnen’s Bellator MMA debut and Tito Ortiz’s last fight before retirement from the sport, leaving behind quite the legacy as one of the sport’s pioneers and most recognizable fighters.
The fight is a rematch for the two MMA legends from their first meeting at an NCAA wrestling match in 1998 where Sonnen, competing with the University of Oregon, defeated Ortiz, who was wrestling for Cal State Bakersfield. Ortiz is out for revenge in the final fight of his career, while Sonnen is trying to make a big splash in his Bellator MMA debut and add another win to his ever growing resume.
The newest installment of Countdown features Bellator president Scott Coker, Jimmy Smith, Rich Chou, Big John McCarthy along with Brendan Schaub and Bryan Callen from “The Fighter & The Kid” and is narrated by Dana Jacobson.
The two MMA Legends meet in the Bellator cage at Bellator 170 on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT LIVE on Spike.
