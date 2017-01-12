Kenny Omega, New Japan Wrestle Kingdom 11 on AXS TV

In anticipation of Friday, Jan. 13’s premiere of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 on AXS TV, here is a preview video featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and challenger Kenny Omega discussing their headlining match.
Also finalized is the broadcast schedule for AXS TV’s four-part Wrestle Kingdom 11 television event.
The matches in each hour-long episode will be shown in their entirety with limited commercial interruption when possible.
Jan. 13
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match - Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega
Jan. 20
- IWGP Intercontinental Championship - Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- IWGP Tag Championship Match - Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Chaos vs. G.B.H.
Jan. 27
- NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship - David Finlay, Ricochet & Satoshi Kojima vs. Los Ingobernable de Japon vs. Bullet Club vs. Chaos
- NEVER Openweight Championship - Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hirooki Goto
Feb. 3
- Special Match - Cody vs. Juice Robinson
- IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship - The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice
- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship - KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi
