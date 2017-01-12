Fighting

January 12, 2017 10:22 PM

Kenny Omega, New Japan Wrestle Kingdom 11 on AXS TV

In anticipation of Friday, Jan. 13’s premiere of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 on AXS TV, here is a preview video featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and challenger Kenny Omega discussing their headlining match.

Also finalized is the broadcast schedule for AXS TV’s four-part Wrestle Kingdom 11 television event.

The matches in each hour-long episode will be shown in their entirety with limited commercial interruption when possible.

Jan. 13

  • IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match - Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega

Jan. 20

  • IWGP Intercontinental Championship - Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
  • IWGP Tag Championship Match - Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Chaos vs. G.B.H.

Jan. 27

  • NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship - David Finlay, Ricochet & Satoshi Kojima vs. Los Ingobernable de Japon vs. Bullet Club vs. Chaos
  • NEVER Openweight Championship - Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hirooki Goto

Feb. 3

  • Special Match - Cody vs. Juice Robinson
  • IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship - The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice
  • IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship - KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi

