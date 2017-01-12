MMA, pro wrestling on FITE TV app with Jim Ross, SoCal Val

One of its New Year’s resolutions at FITE is to give people the chance to experience more fights than last year and during the first weekends of this year, FITE TV has lined several MMA and pro wrestling events.
Every Thursday, FITE will show the best of the week. All for free, of course.
The MMA weekend kicks-off on Friday the 13th. MMA fans are the luckiest. Fight Hard MMA is first with Christopher Gideon going against Galen Livingston. Also, Warrior Xtreme Cagefighting 66 – with Kyle Perpolec vs. undefeated David Newport and Jason Fischer vs. Dequain Townsend. Both will be available as replays, too. The dessert for the night is the free Absolute Championship Berkut 51.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, there is Urban Fight Night 9 and on Sunday, Jan. 15, it’s MAX Muay Thai live from Bangkok.
To start next week, Elite 1 offers some of the best MMA from Canada on Monday, Jan. 16.
Wrestling Fans have a lot of weekly shows, and they can relive the epic comeback of TNA PPVs on FITE with One Night Only which is still available to stream.
Below are SoCal Val’s Recap of the Week and Jim Ross’s Pick of the Week.
- FITE Weekly Original Programs
UWN presents Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Sundays at 7 p.m. ET
Talking Boxing with Billy C Daily - Monday – Friday at 9 a.m. ET
Ring of Honor Wrestling - Mondays at 7 p.m. ET
Fully Loaded Wrestling - Mondays at 9 p.m. ET
Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling - Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET
Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) - Thursday’s at 8 p.m. ET
PWR Feedback Fridays - Fridays at 8 p.m. ET
Pro Wrestling Report: Prime Time Saturday - Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
