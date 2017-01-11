Indie interviews, pro wrestling show schedule in South Florida

Upcoming pro wrestling shows in South Florida
- Ronin in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling presents #Ronin13 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Broward College South Campus Gymnasium, 7200 Pines Blvd. in (South Florida) Pembroke Pines, 33024.
TNA Impact Wrestling’s DJ Z vs. AR Fox, also know as Lucha Underground’s Dante Fox.
Fatal Four-way: Matthew Palmer, Main Man Malken, Donovan Danhausen and Joey Ryan.
TECH (Mike Monroe and TC Read with Gentleman Jim Sherbert) and Su Yung vs. LWO (Jon Cruz, Jay Rios and Angel Rose).
Teddy Stigma vs. Aaron Epic.
Amanda Rodriguez vs. Aria Blake.
Indie standout Alex Chamberlain. The return of Sonjay Dutt. Darby Allin’s South Florida debut, Commissioner Sheik and more.
Martin Stone, also known as former NXT Superstar Danny Burch, will not be competing because he was selected to participate in the WWE UK Championship Tournament in England.
Doors open 6 p.m.
- ICW in Miami
ICW canceled its show on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Thunderplex, 1440 NW 82nd Ave., (Miami) Doral 33126.
For more information on ICW:
- Miami Pro Wrestling
Miami Pro Wrestling hosts its first event at The Dungeon, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami 33127, at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
Event will feature at least seven matches including women.
Appearing will be Jonny Vandal Ortagun, Aaron Epic, Chico Adams, Craig Classic, Teddy Stigma and more.
- FEW in Clewiston
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Clewiston Middle School, 601 W. Pasadena Ave, Clewiston 33440.
FEW Champ JB Cool, FEW Women’s Champ Red Velvett, FEW Tag Team Champs The Headbangers, WCW and WWE Legend Teddy Long and more.
- NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in (South Florida) Fort Pierce.
See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission. WWE NXT Superstars Aliyah, Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight participated in the November meet-n-greet at the Havert L. Fenn Center.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
- Brain Buster Pro in Pompano
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling’s one-year anniversary show, featuring former WWE Superstar and Miami’s own MVP, is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Pompano Elks Lodge, 700 NE 10th St. in Pompano Beach.
No DQ/Anything Goes: Former WWE Superstar Michael Tarver vs. Jon Davis w/Sez
Ownership vs Career: Craig Classic w/ Trina Micheals vs. Vandal
International Superstar Santana Garrett vs. Brandi Lauren
Martin Stone and Aaron Epic vs. The Breakfast Club (Josh Powers and AJ Janazzo)
Joe Black vs. Kory Chavis
Also, MMA Prodigy Hector Olazabal, CT Brown, TK Stark, Maxx Stardom, Chico Adam, Tyranus and more.
Tickets $10.
- CCW in Coral Springs
Coastal Championship Wrestling with former WWE Superstar Bob Holly is 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N. University Dr. in (South Florida) Coral Springs 33065.
Also, CCW Champ The G.O.A.T., The Droogs, Cha Cha Charlie, CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden, The Red Dragon, CCW icons Dan Embry and Santos and more.
Tickets start at $10 and are on sale at:
- Platinum Pro in Fort Lauderdale
Platinum Pro Wrestling’s Valentine’s Vengeance is Friday, Feb. 17 at The Platinum Pro Arena at VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St., Fort Lauderdale 33315.
Platinumweight Championship: MARTIN STONE (champion) vs. ROMEO QUEVEDO
Silverweight Championship: JASON CADE (champion) vs. DONOVAN DANHAUSEN w/STUD MAGNUM
Diamonds Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match with the Winner immediately facing the Diamonds Division Champion: Dynamite DiDi vs. Trish Adora
Diamonds Division Championship: RAEGAN FIRE (champion) vs. Winner of #1 Contender’s Match
Also in action: NEW BLOOD RIZING w/DAYLIN DEVINE, THE GORGEOUS GUYS CLUB, THE DIRTY BLONDES, SCARLETT’S KARNIVAL OF KARNAGE, MAXX STARDOM, SNOOP STRIKES, CHASYN RANCE, CHELSEA, BRANDI LAUREN, ARIA BLAKE, AMBER NOVA and more.
Tickets: Pre-Sale $12, Door $15, VIP $25.
VIP 6:15 p.m. Doors 7 p.m. Bell time 7:30 p.m.
VIP includes: meet-n-greet with the #PPW roster, a free gift and priority seating.
All seats are general admission. There are no front row or ringside seats for sale. First come, first serve.
For guaranteed front row, VIP is the way to go. Doors will open for VIP at 6:15 p.m.
Pre-show matches before the 7:30 p.m. bell time.
Visit
- Full Throttle in Palm Beach
Full Throttle Pro Wrestling with Bull James (formerly NXT’s Bull Dempsey), Shannon Moore, Vandal Ortagun and Rob Terry (formerly with TNA) is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park in Palm Beach County.
Also, Gorgeous Guys Club, That Klassic Tag Team (Kiko Harris and Kody Kastle), Brandi Lauren, Deadman Circus, Diego Rios, Lacey Lane, former TNA wrestler Samuel Shaw and more.
Tickets $15-$25.
- Brain Buster Pro in Miami
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling presents BaseBrawl, courtesy of Miami Beach Youth Baseball, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Arnold and Phyllis Grossman Park, 11155 SW 112 Ave., Miami 33176.
Tickets $10.
- IGNITE in Okeechobee
IGNITE Wrestling returns to the KOA Convention Center on Saturday, March 18 at US Highway 441 South in (South Florida) Okeechobee 34974.
Featuring Jon Cruz, Aaron Epic, Chico Adams, Braydon Knight, CJ O’Doyle, Angel Rose, Alex Cruz, Teddy Stigma, Maxx Stardom, The DreamBros, TECH, and more.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Event starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets available at IGNITEWrestling.com/Tickets or by calling the IGNITE Ticket Center at 772-932-9BUY.
Ringside (front row all ages) $15; General Admission $10; Kids (12 and younger) $5.
Founded in 2015 as REAL Pro Wrestling EAST, IGNITE Wrestling held its inaugural event, Treasure Coast Takeover, on Jan. 15 in Port St. Lucie, before rebranding later that same month.
IGNITE Wrestling is owned by Kim Artlip, one of four women in the United States to own a professional wrestling company. In March 2016, IGNITE Wrestling announced a partnership with FITE to feature IGNITE events through its on-demand service.
