Platinum Pro’s Johnny Knockout on The Roman Show

Indie wrestler Johnny Knockout, who battled WWE Superstar Braun Strowman on WWE Monday Night Raw late last year and appeared on MTV’s “True Life,” will wrestle Romeo Queuedo at the inaugural Platinum Pro Wrestling show on Saturday, Jan.7 at the VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25 St., Fort Lauderdale.
Knockout discussed that and more on The Roman Show.
“[Strowman] is very professional,” he said. “He is good competition. I like seeing him on the TV. I want to have another crack at him. “
Knockout also opened up about how he moved to Florida from New York and how he started to work with WWE.
“When I moved down here to Florida, I got an invitation for a tryout at the Performance Center,” he said. “It wasn’t the reason I moved down here; it was for personal happiness. From there I worked with NXT, and they told me to keep in contact. In 2015 I worked with NXT like a handful of times. It felt like I was part of the family. I contacted the office, if I could be part of the NXT Takeover in New York. I had a vision. I went in there with a vision. I did everything I should have done and got me some TV time.”
