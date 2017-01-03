MascotMania promoting WWE WrestleMania 33 Orlando

During the Wawa Mascot Games in Orlando, top collegiate and pro team mascots from North America each cut a WrestleMania 33 Orlando promo. It was a Who’s Who ensemble of fun and entertaining mascots.
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Orlando Citrus Bowl. Stuff the Magic Dragon of the NBA Orlando Magic is the lead host area mascot as it marks the second WrestleMania in Orlando.
WrestleMania 33 promo participating mascots were Stuff, Rowdy of the NFL Dallas Cowboys, NJ Devil of the NHL New Jersey Devils, Sebastian the Ibis of the NCAA University of Miami Hurricanes, Louie of the NHL St. Louis Blues, Stanley C. Panther of the NHL Florida Panthers, Howler of the NHL Arizona Coyotes, Kingston of the MLS Orlando City Soccer Club, Chomps of the NFL Cleveland Browns, Alberta of the NCAA University of Florida Gators, Tommy Hawk of the NHL Chicago Blackhawks, Knightro of the NCAA University of Central Florida Knights, Champ of the NBA Dallas Mavericks, Jaxson de Ville of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars and Fin the Whale of the NHL Vancouver Canucks.
The Mascot Games, benefiting New Hope for Kids, was at the Amway Center, which will be home to the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, March 31; WWE NXT: TakeOver Orlando on Saturday, April 1; WWE Raw on Monday, April 3; WWE SmackDown Live on Tuesday, April 4.
