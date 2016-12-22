New Japan Pro Wrestling ‘Wrestle Kingdom 11’ on AXS TV

AXS TV announced it will present New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest show of the year, WRESTLE KINGDOM 11, in a four-part TV event starting Friday, Jan. 13, the week after it occurs at the Tokyo Dome.
In addition to WRESTLE KINGDOM 11, AXS TV also renewed the popular weekly wrestling series for more than 50 episodes in 2017, and NJPW will premiere an hour earlier at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
AXS TV’s acclaimed commentary duo, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and former UFC Heavyweight Champion and NJPW veteran Josh Barnett, will call the action for WRESTLE KINGDOM 11.
“Wrestle Kingdom is a pro wrestling broadcaster’s dream event,” said Ross. “It’s the Japanese equivalent to the Super Bowl. The biggest NJPW stars in the most important bouts on the most lucrative card of the year where everyone brings their ‘A’ game in the Tokyo Dome.”
The first of four Friday night WRESTLE KINGDOM episodes kicks off Jan. 13 with WRESTLE KINGDOM 11’s scheduled main event featuring four-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, who defends his championship against 2016 G1 Climax Tournament Champion Kenny Omega. The highly anticipated bout is the first meeting between Okada and Omega, who was a breakout star in 2016.
“Wrestle Kingdom is one of the greatest events in the world of professional wrestling year after year,” said Barnett. “The Tokyo Dome sets the stage for the biggest and best New Japan has to offer.”
The second episode on Friday, Jan. 20 will feature the scheduled co-main event match between NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito. The scheduled matches for the final two episodes from WRESTLE KINGDOM 11 will be announced at a later date.
“The response and critical acclaim for the NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING weekly series has exceeded our wildest expectations and we are looking forward to furthering our relationship in 2017,” said AXS TV FIGHTS CEO Andrew Simon. “We appreciate that TV Asahi and New Japan Pro Wrestling are allowing us to broadcast WRESTLE KINGDOM 11 to their loyal fans in the United States just a week after the event in Japan. This is a huge step for our companies and we hope to offer more events in this timely format in the future.”
ABOUT AXS TV FIGHTS
AXS TV Fights presents more LIVE mixed martial arts and kickboxing events than any other television network with 45 scheduled LIVE world-class fight cards in 2017. “The Voice” Michael Schiavello and UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich call all the action, along with cageside reporter Ron Kruck, as champions, challengers, and top prospects take center stage every Friday night at 10pE/7pP.
AXS TV Fights can be found online, on Facebook and on Twitter. AXS TV is widely distributed in the U.S. via AT&T U-verse, Charter, Comcast/Xfinity, DIRECTV, DISH, Sling TV, Suddenlink, Verizon FiOS, and other cable, satellite, telco and streaming providers. The network is also carried in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
