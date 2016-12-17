Kickboxing, MMA, pro wrestling in December on FITE TV

FITE TV offers pro wrestling fans live action on Saturday, Dec. 17 with IZW Chaotic Christmas from Lawton, Okla.
Plus, weekly shows and the latest TNA One Night Only which is already available.
MMA, kickboxing and more on FITE TV.
SoCalVal gives details for this week’s line-up.
Also Jim Ross Pick of the Week
DECEMBER SCHEDULE
All Month Long
On Demand TNA Legends – The Hall of Famers
Price: $9.99
All Month Long
On Demand TNA One Night Only
Price: $14.99
Friday, Dec. 16 at 2:30 a.m. ET
Powerplay – Alpha Fight Series #1
Live from From Melbourne Pavilion in Australia
MMA
Featuring: Jason Scerri vs. Bradley Traynor, also in action Ramesh Habib, Tristan Papdopoulos, Hussein Al Mansouri and Mem Ceyhan
Price: $14.99
Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. ET
Unified MMA 29
Live from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
MMA
Featuring: Main Event – Tanner Boser defending his title against Marcus Sursa; co-main event - Teddy Ash takes on Brendan Kornberger
Price: $14.99
Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3 a.m. ET
Wimp2Warrior – Melbourne Finale
Live from Melbourne, Australia
MMA
Wimp 2 Warrior is the Ultimate Human Experiment. Where regular people are inducted into a six-month professional MMA fight camp. At the end of the camp, the top newly formed fighters will step into the cage to fight on a W2W promotion.
Price: $14.99
Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 pm ET
Global Proving Grounds 27 – Gladiator Series 3
Live from Vorhees, N.J.
MMA
Featuring: Hood vs. Dudley
Price: $14.99
Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET
IZW Chaotic Christmas 2016
Live from Lawton, Okla.
Pro Wrestling
Featuring: Aaron Neil vs. Johnny Z, Randy Price vs. Double D and Erica vs. Robyn Reid
Price: $9.99
Monday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET
WCA Presents Aisudan Kickboxing
Live from Casino Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Price: $7.99
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. ET
World Series of Fighting
Live from New York City
MMA
Upcoming on FITE:
Weekly Original Programs
UWN presents Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Sundays at 7 p.m. ET
Talking Boxing with Billy C Daily - Monday – Friday at 9 a.m. ET
Ring of Honor Wrestling - Mondays at 7 p.m. ET
Fully Loaded Wrestling - Mondays at 9 p.m. ET
Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling - Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET
Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) - Thursday’s at 8 p.m. ET
PWR Feedback Fridays - Fridays at 8 p.m. ET
Pro Wrestling Report: Prime Time Saturday - Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
