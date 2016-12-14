WWE Tribute to Troops on USA Network

WWE’s 14th annual Tribute to the Troops will air 8 p.m. ET /7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 14 as part of WWE Holiday Week on USA Network.
In the long-standing tradition of supporting and entertaining our troops at home and abroad, Tribute to the Troops has become a holiday tradition and is considered TV’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year. Held at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C., this year marks the first time the event occurred in the nation’s capital.
Tribute to the Troops will feature footage from numerous 2016 WWE and USO activities. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, WWE Superstars spent time at seven bases in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, visiting all five branches of the military.
During the visits, Superstars met servicemen and women stationed at each base, observed and participated in activities and hosted a Be a STAR rally for more than 1,000 students at McArthur Middle School at Fort Meade.
