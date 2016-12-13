‘Total Non-Stop Deletion!’ takes over TNA IMPACT Wrestling on Pop

What started with “The Final Deletion” and evolved to “Delete or Decay” and most recently “The Great War” at Bound for Glory, is continuing with something even more special on IMPACT Wrestling from the Broken Brilliance of Matt Hardy.
On Thursday, Dec. 15 from Cameron, N.C. at The Hardy Compound, the world will witness “Total Non-Stop Deletion!”
This groundbreaking night will continue to advance the presentation of not just IMPACT on Pop, but professional wrestling as a whole, taking the sport and genre to new levels.
If you thought the past ventures to The Hardy Compound and House Hardy were cataclysmic, don’t miss “Total Non-Stop Deletion!”
For the first time, the entire broadcast of IMPACT on Pop will be shot on location, featuring stars from IMPACT Wrestling. In addition, “Apocalypto” will be unveiled when Matt and Jeff Hardy defend their World Tag Team Titles in a revolutionary match.
This odyssey will take you on an adventure into a new dimension of the most innovative two hours of IMPACT ever.
IMPACT Wrestling's “Total Non-Stop Deletion!,” presented by the self-proclaimed “The Greatest Tag Team In All of Space and Time,” Matt and Jeff Hardy, will air 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST Thursday, Dec. 15 from Cameron, N.C. on Pop.
