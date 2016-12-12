Gift Idea: WWE SmackDown show in Miami with Ambrose, Cena, Styles

WWE returns to Miami for the holidays with a super SmackDown house show (no TV) on Friday, Dec. 30 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
WWE World Champ AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose vs. John Cena in a triple threat match main event for the title. Guest timekeeper James Ellsworth.
Also scheduled to appear: Randy Orton, Kane, Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz w/Maryse, and more.
Talent subject to change.
Get your tickets and your holiday popcorn.
Ticket Prices: $119, $94; $69, $49, $34, $24 (additional fees apply). Save when purchasing a Me+3 bundle.
This show offers a WWE VIP Experience ticket which includes meeting WWE Superstars.
Tickets available at the AmericanAirlines Arena Ticket Office, www.ticketmaster.com; or charge-by-phone 800-745-3000.
