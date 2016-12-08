Tis the season with sweepstakes from FITE and WSOFNYC

This holiday season FITE proudly presents WSOFNYC LIVE from The Theater at Madison Square Garden, and it comes with a huge contest that will put one lucky winner and a guest in cage-side seats at the WSOF historic championship gala on New Year's Eve.
With four main matches and four world titles on the line, it’s bound to be the biggest MMA event streamed on FITE and while they have always tried to give fans the chance to experience all of the fighting world in a new 21st century way from the comfort of a fan’s living room, it is just this Christmas two fans will get the chance to enjoy the show in person with a VIP access and all expenses covered for a dream come true trip to the Big Apple on New Year’s Eve.
Sweepstakes is now open to U.S. residents who download the FITE app from this page: http://www.fite.tv/WSOFNYC/
Rules and regulations: http://www.fite.tv/WSOFNYC_Sweepstakes.pdf
Receive a welcome mail and be set up for the sweepstakes and a lifetime of fighting sports.
FITE can bring fans closer to the action. Fans can get 25-percent Off every seat in the show with the promo code FITE from http://bit.ly/WSOFNYCTix.
And that is not all. Fans outside the U.S. will be able to watch the main four fights on the FITE app, while they air on NBC simultaneously. And the undercard is free and available for everyone, everywhere.
Below find more information attached and watch the charming SoCalVal go through everything needed to know about WSOFNYC in her FITE BYTE. There are a few promo videos attached as well.
Upcoming on FITE:
Weekly Original Programs
UWN presents Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Sundays at 7 p.m. ET
Talking Boxing with Billy C Daily - Monday – Friday at 9 a.m. ET
Ring of Honor Wrestling - Mondays at 7 p.m. ET
Fully Loaded Wrestling - Mondays at 9 p.m. ET
Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling - Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET
Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) - Thursday’s at 8 p.m. ET
PWR Feedback Fridays - Fridays at 8 p.m. ET
Pro Wrestling Report: Prime Time Saturday - Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
