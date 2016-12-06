WWE Superstars appear in episode of Fullscreen’s Celebs React

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Big Cass, Enzo Amore, Kofi Kingston, Alicia Fox, Rusev, Lana, Titus O’Neil and Sheamus appear in an episode of the popular Fullscreen series “Celebs React.”
These WWE Superstars will be put to the test in a special “WWE Laugh Challenge” where they are challenged to not laugh or even crack a smile at the silliest, cutest and more ridiculous video clips found on the internet.
Additionally, an exclusive “Celebs React” segment featuring the popular “Bean Boozled Challenge” was released on WWE’s YouTube Channel. Based on the Jelly Belly game Beanboozled, WWE Superstsars play a game of chance where they have to spin the wheel and eat a jelly bean of that selected color. The jelly bean is either a delicious sweet flavor like strawberry banana smoothie or juicy pear, or a disgusting flavor like barf, spoiled milk or dead fish. The odds are 50-50, but the reactions are 100-percent outrageous.
“Celebs React,” a Fullscreen collaboration with Fine Brothers Entertainment, features stars from television, movies, online and music in a show that will chip away at their perfectly polished veneer to catch their unfiltered reactions to the funniest, gnarliest and most cringe-worthy videos on the web. Episodes air each Tuesday with the mid-season finale Dec. 20. “Celebs React” was created by Benny and Rafi Fine who also serve as executive producers alongside Max Benator, Tara Siener and Brandie Tucker.
- WrestleMania 33 Orlando
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
