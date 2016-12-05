P1: Jeanie Clarke/Lady Blossom pens ‘Through the Shattered Glass’

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock Pause

1:59 Trump's White House

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns'

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'