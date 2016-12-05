Theatrical CPW toy drive to benefit Florida Hospital for Children

CONQUER Pro Wrestling: We Don’t Play Fight is 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., (Central Florida) Sanford 32771.
Pro wrestling is an art form with action, comedy, drama, and storylines. Under the creative direction of Jason Static (Jason Calabrese), CPW takes it to another level with a historical bridging of the performing arts and pro wrestling.
Written by Jason Static. Directed by Jason Skinner. CPW Plot: A small time wrestling club gets a once in a lifetime opportunity with a one-hour TV tryout to prove themselves in the big leagues. Can a blind wrestling promoter earn his job back, sharing his passionate vision for the world to physically see? The play will also feature TV style matches including wrestlers trained at the Team Vision Dojo in Orlando and Team 3D Academy in Kissimmee.
U.S. Army Vet and former TNA Wrestler Chris Melendez vs. Jack Hurley
Leading Ladies Championship: TNA Knockout Raquel vs. Amber Nova
CPW Tag Team Titles: That Klassic Tag Team vs. TNT
Damian King vs. Haitian Sensation
Sean Swagg vs. Monster
Intergender Match: Jon Cruz vs. Mila Naniki
Bring unwrapped toys to the show for the kids of Florida Hospital for Children in Orlando.
Call 407-321-8111.
