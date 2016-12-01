ROH Final Battle: Cody Rhodes interview for Channel Guide

Cody Rhodes talked to Channel Guide Magazine reporter Scott Fishman heading into his Ring of Honor debut at Final Battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 2 on pay-per-view live from the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
The son of the late, great American Dream Dusty Rhodes discusses his decision to leave WWE, experience on the independent scene so far, wife Brandi wrestling and more.
Read the entire interview feature at:
CodyRhodesChannelGuideInterview.
Follow Fishman on Twitter @smFISHMAN.
- ROH Final Battle
Ring of Honor’s Final Battle pay-per-view is 9 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 2 live from the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
Jay Lethal vs. Cody Rhodes.
ROH Title: Champ Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly.
ROH TV Title: Four Corner Survival Match: Champ Marty Scurll vs. Dragon Lee vs. Will Ospreay vs. Bobby Fish.
ROH Tag Team Titles: Champs The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe).
ROH Six-Man Tag Titles: Kushida, Lio Rush and Jay White vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia).
Silas Young vs. Jushin Thunder Liger.
Colt Cabana vs. Dalton Castle.
The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and Donovan Dijak vs. The Cabinet (Rhett Titus, Kenny King and Caprice Coleman).
ROH’s Final Battle is available on pay-per-biew and the FITE TV app.
http://rohwrestling.com/live/upcoming-events-list
- ROH on TV
Ring of Honor is on Comet TV at midnight Wednesdays.
In South Florida, Ring of Honor is also midnight Saturdays on WPEC Ch.12 and WBFS MyTV33.
Plus, Ring of Honor is available through FITE TV.
Twitter @ringofhonor
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments