Final Battle: Ring of Honor Champ Adam Cole interview in Florida

Two-time Ring of Honor Champ Adam Cole is interviewed before a Ring of Honor show in October at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.
Cole, 27, a top talent globally, discusses his wrestling journey including Ring of Honor, The Bullet Club, his trainers, the Panama City Playboy, video games and more.
Cole defends his title against Kyle O’Reilly at the Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 2 from the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
On the road to Final Battle, Ring of Honor returned to the War Memorial Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 21 in Fort Lauderdale. Then ROH visited the Lakeland Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Lakeland.
- ROH Final Battle
Ring of Honor’s Final Battle pay-per-view is 9 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 2 from the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
ROH Title: Champ Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly.
ROH TV Title: Four Corner Survival Match: Champ Marty Scurll vs. Dragon Lee vs. Will Ospreay vs. Bobby Fish.
ROH Tag Team Titles: Champs The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe).
ROH Six-Man Tag Titles: Kushida, Lio Rush and Jay White vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia).
Jay Lethal vs. Cody Rhodes.
Silas Young vs. Jushin Thunder Liger.
Colt Cabana vs. Dalton Castle.
The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and Donovan Dijak vs. The Cabinet (Rhett Titus, Kenny King and Caprice Coleman).
ROH’s Final Battle is available on pay-per-biew and the FITE TV app.
http://rohwrestling.com/live/upcoming-events-list
- ROH on TV
Ring of Honor is on Comet TV at midnight Wednesdays.
In South Florida, Ring of Honor is also midnight Saturdays on WPEC Ch.12 and WBFS MyTV33.
Plus, Ring of Honor is available through FITE TV.
Twitter @ringofhonor
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments