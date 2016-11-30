Fighting

November 30, 2016 12:34 AM

Matt Hardy, Ring of Honor, LA Fight Club on FITE TV app

The time has finally come. Matt Hardy does not play around, and he will have the unprecedented chance to DELETE What Culture Pro Wrestling at 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 30 live via the FITE TV app.

Bully Ray, Joseph Conners, Joe Hendry, El Ligero, Cody Rhodes and more.

Two days after DELETE, FITE TV app will carry Ring of Honor’s Final Battle at 9 p.m. EST Friday, Dec. 2 live from New York. Colt Cabana will face Dalton Castle. Jay Lethal will battle Cody Rhodes, and in the explosive finale Kyle O’Reilly will try to take the ROH title from Adam Cole. There are more matches.

On Friday’s LA Fight Club, undefeated boxer Abraham Lopez competes against Sergio Lopez, and later Havoc MMA is free and will feature some of the hottest new talent live from Canada.

For more details about these shows, check out SoCalVal’s Recap of the Week and Jim Ross’s Pick of the Week.

All Month Long On Demand

TNA Legends – Anything Goes Insane Brawls

Price: $4.99

All Month Long On Demand

TNA One Night Only – November Edition

Price: $14.99

What Culture Pro Wrestling - Delete

Live from Nottingham, England

2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 30

Featuring: Cage Match for WCPW Championship – Joseph Conners (Champ) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Drew Galloway

Matt Hardy vs. Bully Ray

Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Mundo

El Ligero vs Cody Rhodes and more

Price: $14.99

Ring of Honor Final Battle

Live from New York

9 p.m. ET Friday Dec. 2

Featuring: Adam Cole defending his ROH World Championship against Kyle O’Reilly; Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal; and more

Price: $34.99

Weekly Original Programs

UWN presents Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Sundays at 7 p.m. ET

Talking Boxing with Billy C Daily - Monday – Friday at 9 a.m. ET

Ring of Honor Wrestling - Mondays at 7 p.m. ET

Fully Loaded Wrestling - Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling - Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET

Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) - Thursday’s at 8 p.m. ET

PWR Feedback Fridays - Fridays at 8 p.m. ET

Pro Wrestling Report: Prime Time Saturday - Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

