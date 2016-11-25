Fans, fun, interviews at WWE WrestleMania 33 Party in Orlando

The WWE WrestleMania 33 Orlando On-Sale Ticket Party was a tremendous success on Thursday, Nov. 17 outdoors in the Seneff Arts Plaza at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Orlando.
A beautiful evening with a scenic view welcomed thousands to the free outdoor extravaganza that featured NXT matches; WWE superstars autograph signings; photo opts with WWE superstars, Orlando Magic dancers, Orlando Magic mascot Stuff, Orlando Solar Bears mascot Shades, University of Central Florida mascot Knightro; WWE merch; food trucks; bounce house; games; snow cones; and the opportunity to purchase WrestleMania 33 tickets the day before they went on-sale to the general public.
“I’m happy for the community and the fans,” said Jason Siegel, interim president and CEO of the Central Florida Sports Commission. “They’re passionate about it, and this was a way to reward them by giving them a taste of what’s to come.”
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Orlando Citrus Bowl, which housed WrestleMania 24 in 2008. WrestleMania 33 is part of WrestleMania Week with 29 special events in seven days throughout Orange County. Also, factor six to 12 Road to WrestleMania events prior. Five committees with 20-30 community leaders per committee -- and many more volunteers -- greatly help make it all happen. Working closely with the host area and spearheading the WWE team is Mr. WrestleMania (behind the scenes) John Saboor, WWE’s executive vice president of special events and former Central Florida Sports Commission president.
“The community has come together, and it’s a nice start, but we’ve got a ways to go,” Siegel noted. “We’re patient but anxious to get to March and April...It takes a great village to do this, and we have a great village.”
Interview with WWE Superstars
Not only was this family-friendly event free and open to the public, but this massive outdoor party -- hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and WWE Broadcaster Renee Young -- featured special appearances by WWE Women’s Champ Charlotte and WWE Superstars Cesaro, Carmella, Titus O’Neil, Neville, Alexa Bliss and Big Cass.
NXT matches:
TJ Perkins vs. Andrade Cien Almas
Tucker Knight and Otis Dozevic vs. Tino Sabatelli and Riddick Moss
Macey Estrella vs. Sara Bridges (formerly Crazy Mary Dobson)
Patrick Clark vs. Dan Matha
NXT fans, who are regulars when NXT visits the Havert L. Fenn Center in (South Florida) Fort Pierce, made the trek to the party. They included Dylan Kaplan, Jeremy Ivans, Jordan Cooper, Justin Shelton, Mandy Scarlett, Matthew Maschler, Michael Guyette and Tanya.
Miami’s Alexander Castaneda and Stephanie Parada, who are WWE fans, also attended the special event as did Karen Peterson, a former Pembroke Pines resident who will be attending her first WrestleMania in April.
Also in the lively crowd, Denny Gruendner, a WWE fan and master baker from Germany. A big NXT fan, Gruendner is the owner of Euro Bake World in Winter Gardens, near Orlando. Euro Bake World is part of the hopping Plant St. Market.
WrestleMania attracts fans from Germany and many other countries. It is ‘an event,’ ‘a happening,’ ‘the destination,’ the Super Bowl, the World Cup of pro wrestling/sports entertainment.
WWE WrestleMania returns to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, formerly the Orlando Citrus Bowl, on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando. During WrestleMania Week, WWE NXT has been moved to Saturday, April 1 at the Amway Center, home of the NBA Orlando Magic.
WWE NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network.
To see NXT in a city near you, check
