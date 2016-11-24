Kung Fu, Lucha Underground marathon on El Rey Network

El Rey Network will air the third annual “Way of the Turkey” Thanksgiving marathon featuring 96 hours of hard-hitting, high-kicking Kung Fu and lucha libre action.
The marathon will begin with “House of Traps” on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m. EST and culminate with “The Flying Guillotine 2” on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 4 a.n. EST.
A 24-hour “Lucha Underground” fan favorite marathon will air from 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 and will feature 22 episodes of El Rey Network’s addictive, Lucha Libre wrestling series from Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Burnett, MGM, Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures.
El Rey Network’s “Way of the Turkey” Thanksgiving Marathon Schedule
THURSDAY, NOV. 24
6 a.m. EST “House of Traps”
8 a.m. EST “Opium and the Kung-Fu Master”
10 a.m. EST “One-Armed Swordsman”
12:30 p.m. EST “Return of the One-Armed Swordsman”
2:30 p.m. EST “The New One-Armed Swordsman”
4:30 p.m. EST “Chinese Connection/ Fist of Fury”
7 p.m. EST “Executioners From Shaolin” - Hosted by “Lucha Underground’s” Dario Cueto
9:15 p.m. EST “Legendary Weapons of China”
11:15 p.m. EST “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” - Hosted by Rza
1:45 a.m. EST “Return to the 36th Chamber”
4 a.m. EST “Disciples of the 36th Chamber” - Hosted by Rza
FRIDAY, NOV. 25
6 a.m. EST “Clan of The White Lotus”
8 a.m. EST “Legendary Weapons of China”
10 a.m. EST “House of Traps”
12 p.m. EST “The Flying Guillotine” - Hosted by “Lucha Underground’s” Johnny Mundo
2 p.m. EST “The Flying Guillotine 2”
4 p.m. EST “Five Deadly Venoms” - Hosted by: Lo Meng
6 p.m. EST “The Crippled Avengers” - Hosted by Rza
8 p.m. EST “Chinese Connection/ Fist of Fury” - Hosted by Shannon Lee
10 p.m. EST “Way of the Dragon” - Hosted by Shannon Lee
12 a.m. EST “Game of Death” - Hosted by “Lucha Underground’s” Chavo Guerrero
2 a.m. EST “The Big Boss”
4 a.m. EST “Ten Tigers of Kwangtung”
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
“Lucha Underground” 22 episode Fan Favorite Marathon
6 a.m. EST “Top of the Ladder” - Season 1 Episode 7
7 a.m. EST “A Unique Opportunity” - Season 1 Episode 8
8 a.m. EST “Aztec Warfare” - Season 1 Episode 9
9 a.m. EST “Grave Consequences - Season 1 Episode 19
10 a.m. EST “Trios Champions” - Season 1 Episode 24
11 a.m. EST “Fight to the Death” - Season 1 Episode 29
12 p.m. EST “All Night Long” - Season 1 Episode 32
1 p.m. EST “PenUltimaLucha” - Season 1 Episode 37
2 p.m. EST “Ultima Lucha Pt. 1” - Season 1 Episode 38
3 p.m. EST “Ultima Lucha Pt. 2” - Season 1 Episode 39
5 p.m. EST “A Much Darker Place” - Season 2 Episode 1
6 p.m. EST “Death Comes in Threes” - Season 2 Episode 7
7 p.m. EST “Life after Death” - Season 2 Episode 8
8 p.m. EST “Aztec Warefare 2” - Season 2 Episode 9
9 p.m. EST “Cage in a Cage” - Season 2 Episode 14
10 p.m. EST “No Mas” - Season 2 Episode 15
11 p.m. EST “The Contenders’ - Season 2 Episode 20
12 a.m. EST “Six to Survive” - Season 2 Episode 21
1 a.m. EST “Ultima Lucha Dos Pt. 1” - Season 2 Episode 24
2 a.m. EST “Ultima Lucha Dos Pt. 2” - Season 2 Episode 25
3 a.m. EST “Ultima Lucha Dos Pt. 3” - Season 2 Episode 26
5 a.m. EST “The Amulet” - Season 3 Episode 2
SUNDAY, NOV. 27
6 a.m. EST “Ten Tigers of Kwangtung”
8 a.m. EST “Executioners From Shaolin” - Hosted by “Lucha Underground’s” Dario Cueto
10 a.m. EST “Chinese Connection/ Fist of Fury” - Hosted by Shannon Lee
12:45 p.m. EST “Way Of The Dragon” - Hosted by Shannon Lee
3 p.m. EST “Game of Death” - Hosted by Shannon Lee
5:15 p.m. EST “The Big Boss”
7:30 p.m. EST “Five Deadly Venoms” - Hosted by Lo Meng
9:45 p.m. EST “The Crippled Avengers” – Hosted by The Rza
11:45 p.m. EST “Five Fingers of Death” - Hosted by “Lucha Underground’s” Dario Cueto
2 a.m. EST “The Flying Guillotine” - Hosted by “Lucha Underground’s” Johnny Mundo
4 a.m. EST “The Flying Guillotine 2”
About El Rey Network
El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites "the new mainstream" through badass content that awakens the renegade in everyone.
El Rey's action-packed slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama, "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" which will return for a third season, the one-on-one interview program, "El Rey Network Presents: The Director's Chair" and "Lucha Underground," a freestyle wrestling series from Mark Burnett. El Rey Network’s lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and TV series including genre, cult classics, action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios Inc.
About Lucha Libre AAA
Lucha Libre AAA is a media and entertainment company founded in 1992 by Antonio Pena Herrada and manages the IP of the "AAA" brand and another 250 characters in its league. The company produces Lucha Libre events globally including venues such as Palacio de los Deportes, Arena Monterrey, HP Pavilion, Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles Sports Arena and Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
In addition to working with sponsors such as Corona, Hershey's, Comex and Unilever, the league has released an animated movie and videogame in the Mexican market. Lucha Libre AAA develops 5 hours of content per week that is aired on three television channels in Mexico: Galavision and Televisa Deportes Network.
