Cody Rhodes, Bully Ray, Broken Matt Hardy on FITE TV app

What Culture Pro Wrestling-Delete is 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 30 via the FITE TV app live from the UK.
Champion Joseph Conners vs. Joe Hendry in a steel cage.
El Ligero vs. Cody Rhodes for the WCPW Internet Title.
Broken Matt Hardy vs. Bully Ray.
Check out the Broken Matt Hardy playlist in the What’s Hot section in FITE. It is an array of videos that trace his amazing development this year. It’s just a tap away on your phone.
Upcoming on FITE:
---------------------------------------------------------------------
WMMAA World Championships MMA
11:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 26 – 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27
Featuring Qualifiers and Semifinals
Live from Studio City – Macau, China
English commentary
Price: Free
----------------------------------------------------------------------
WMMAA World Championships Finals MMA
8:30 a.m.-Noon ET Monday, Nov. 28
Featuring the Finals and the MMA Pro Fight Night
Live from Studio City – Macau, China
English commentary
Price: Free
----------------------------------------------------------------------
All Month Long On Demand
TNA Legends – Anything Goes Insane Brawls
Price: $4.99
----------------------------------------------------------------------
All Month Long On Demand
TNA One Night Only – November Edition
Price: $14.99
----------------------------------------------------------------------
What Culture Pro Wrestling - Delete
2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 30
From the UK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Weekly Original Programs
UWN presents Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Sundays at 7 p.m. ET
Talking Boxing with Billy C Daily - Monday – Friday at 9 a.m. ET
Ring of Honor Wrestling - Mondays at 7 p.m. ET
Fully Loaded Wrestling - Mondays at 9 p.m. ET
Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling - Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET
Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) - Thursday’s at 8 p.m. ET
PWR Feedback Fridays - Fridays at 8 p.m. ET
Pro Wrestling Report: Prime Time Saturday - Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments