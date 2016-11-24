Fighting

November 24, 2016 12:49 AM

Cody Rhodes, Bully Ray, Broken Matt Hardy on FITE TV app

What Culture Pro Wrestling-Delete is 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 30 via the FITE TV app live from the UK.

Champion Joseph Conners vs. Joe Hendry in a steel cage.

El Ligero vs. Cody Rhodes for the WCPW Internet Title.

Broken Matt Hardy vs. Bully Ray.

Check out the Broken Matt Hardy playlist in the What’s Hot section in FITE. It is an array of videos that trace his amazing development this year. It’s just a tap away on your phone.

Upcoming on FITE:

http://www.fite.tv/v/2i3zr

---------------------------------------------------------------------

WMMAA World Championships MMA

11:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 26 – 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Featuring Qualifiers and Semifinals

Live from Studio City – Macau, China

English commentary

Price: Free

----------------------------------------------------------------------

WMMAA World Championships Finals MMA

8:30 a.m.-Noon ET Monday, Nov. 28

Featuring the Finals and the MMA Pro Fight Night

Live from Studio City – Macau, China

English commentary

Price: Free

----------------------------------------------------------------------

All Month Long On Demand

TNA Legends – Anything Goes Insane Brawls

Price: $4.99

----------------------------------------------------------------------

All Month Long On Demand

TNA One Night Only – November Edition

Price: $14.99

----------------------------------------------------------------------

What Culture Pro Wrestling - Delete

2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 30

From the UK

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Weekly Original Programs

UWN presents Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Sundays at 7 p.m. ET

Talking Boxing with Billy C Daily - Monday – Friday at 9 a.m. ET

Ring of Honor Wrestling - Mondays at 7 p.m. ET

Fully Loaded Wrestling - Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling - Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET

Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) - Thursday’s at 8 p.m. ET

PWR Feedback Fridays - Fridays at 8 p.m. ET

Pro Wrestling Report: Prime Time Saturday - Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

