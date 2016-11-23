WWE Superstar Natalya, 2Pawz star on ‘Total Divas’ on E!

WWE Superstar Natalya is one of the stars of WWE “Total Divas” on E!.
Now in its sixth season, the hit series is 8 p.m. EST Wednesdays.
“I am surprised [that it’s season six],” she said, “but I’m also very proud of the show, because it’s been so much a labor of love and dedication and hard work. It’s awesome.”
Natayla, aka Nattie, joins returning WWE superstars Eva Marie, Paige and the Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki) to bring new drama in and outside the ring during the weekly series. She has been an integral part of the show since its inception in 2013.
“The first season was like a trial,” she said. “We had a unique group of girls that were picked, and I never really knew what to expect. I didn’t know whether we would ever even get to a second season. I just knew, ‘Wow, this is a great opportunity. I really want to take the ball and run with it.’ Now that we’re on season six -- and March will be four years of filming -- this has been one of the best experiences of my life.”
The same can be said for her cat 2Pawz, who is on Instagram @2pawz, also #2pawz, and has his own shirt.
Are you now used to sharing your private life with the world or is it difficult?
“The fact that my cat has his own Instagram page pretty much sums it up,” she said. “I’ve been pushing Shane McMahon to follow him on Instagram. Every time I do ‘Talking Smack’, I’m like, ‘Shane better follow him.’
“We have boundaries in WWE, and that’s actually one of the really cool things about ‘Total Divas.’ We very much are a family. I feel like as much as I show my personal life, nothing ever gets too out of hand, because we still have our values and morals, and we still understand that we’re very much PG...but...sometimes...if you have to grab somebody and put them in the sharpshooter, you have to do what you have to do.”
Natalya’s real life experiences are covered on “Total Divas.”
“That’s what I love about the show,” she proudly said. “I can take my experiences and the things that I’ve gone through -- whether they’re good, whether they’re bad, whether they make me laugh or cry -- to people across the world watching. That’s what WWE does. It makes you feel a certain way.
“I love when people watch ‘Total Divas,’ and they say, ‘You know what Nattie. My dad went through that same exact thing, and I totally get it. I can relate to that situation so much’ or ‘that made me emotional.’ I want people to be able to relate to us, because yes, we’re on TV, and yes, it looks like we have these terrific lives, traveling and being glamorous, but we’re really just like everyone else. We really have problems everyday. We really have moments and situations that make us upset or make us happy. Things that happen behind the scenes with our families.
“We go out to the ring, and we compete, and we’re these strong, powerful women, but we also have personal lives. Somebody’s family member might be going through cancer or a sickness, or somebody might get hurt feelings, or somebody might feel insecure. Women just go through so much, and it’s cool to me to be able to share those feelings with the world, and they go, ‘Yea, I can relate to that,’ and they get something from watching the show.”
Natalya is a very good wrestler, one of the best workers in the business, but she is an even better person, which you can witness firsthand through her life’s work captured on “Total Divas.” The show also allows viewers to follow the lives of several more WWE Superstars.
Naomi (Trinity), who returns as a series regular, joins “Total Divas” newcomers Lana, Maryse and Renee Young.
“We have Maryse on the show. I always call her a french poodle,” Natalya said. “She’s a little high maintenance. She’s in the medium high maintenance range compared to Lana, who is another new cast member. Lana and I have gotten to be really good friends, but I was not ok with her throwing a shot put through the windshield of my car. It was like an ‘ah ha’ moment for me on the show, where I was like, ‘Ok, it’s time for you to go home.’
“Of course my dad [WWE legend Jim the Anvil Neidhart] didn’t understand what she was doing either. She was crying on the front lawn. The neighbors were dis-owning me. My dad was like, ‘Who is this girl?’ I hit my breaking point with her, but she’s got good intentions. She’s very intense. She’s just very passionate. When she really wants something, she wants to do it. On this season of ‘Total Divas,’ she really wants a crack at more of a wrestling role -- not just being a manager. It’s kind of an eye opening experience for her that what we do in the ring is super hard. I think everybody literally fell in love with her on the show, along with seeing how crazy she made me get.
“And then you have Renee Young, who I am very close friends with. Renee is dating WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose. You kind of see a little bit of that which is unique. Maryse with Miz, Lana with Rusev. It’s very cool because you see these guys on TV, and they play these characters, and then all of a sudden you see them on our show.”
Renne has a dog, and Nattie has a cat, a famous cat.
2Pawz vs. Blue: WrestleMania 33?
Nattie noted: “I have my cat 2Pawz, and he’s very famous, and I always talk about him a lot, and Renee has her dog, Blue. She decided to copy me and do an Instagram page for her dog. She had this idea that she was going to take Dean Ambrose and have him hugging the dog and have her gain Instagram followers for the dog by using the superstar status of Dean Ambrose. [Nattie didn’t like the idea] [Chuckling] Dean Ambrose actually was on my side. He didn’t feel like the dog needed to gain those followers [laughs]. When you post a picture of a WWE champion with a dog -- one of the most adorable dogs on the planet -- you’re going to gain followers. That’s just an unfair advantage that I’m not ok with.”
Natalya is very ok with the current women’s revolution in WWE, a groudbreaker.
Lita and Trish Stratus set some precedents in women’s wrestling in WWE. Natalya also helped open doors to women having a more prominent role on a bigger stage in WWE. When she and the Glamazon Beth Phoenix formed the Divas of Doom (an anti-diva duo) in August 2011, they took women’s wrestling (and women in wrestling) to another level.
Natalya said: “Lita actually said something a while ago that really rang true. To get to where we are right now in WWE with this whole women’s movement, women’s empowerment, women’s revolution, there was a time when myself and Beth Phoenix were here in WWE along with several other women -- the Bella Twins, Eve Torres, Melina, Mickie James, Michelle McCool -- we were ready for the revolution, when the revolution wasn’t quite ready for us.”
She continued: “So it’s cool. I did an event with Charlotte and Sasha [Banks] a few weeks ago, and I was just so touched by their attitude for the women who paved the way for them. It really blew me away when they talked about -- and actually both of them were one week away from their Hell in a Cell, match, and we came together for this empowered women’s conference -- they acknowledged the women who paved the way. They acknowledged myself and several other girls that if it wasn’t for us fighting tooth and nail for almost a decade, they may not have this opportunity to main event a pay-per-view and have the first women’s Hell in a Cell match and do the things that they’re doing now.”
Natalya is the first third generation women’s wrestler in WWE.
“I’ve always loved WWE,” she noted. “It’s been a part of my family since I was a child. I love wrestling, and I love everything that WWE represents. Beth Phoenix did, too. It’s not just what we do in the ring. It’s also what we do outside the ring.”
Away from the ring, she is a very good person with a good heart as evident by her enjoyment meeting fans and her passion for helping animals, kids, co-workers and family, and you can see that on WWE “Total Divas,” which is in season six on E! at 8 p.m. EST Wednesdays.
