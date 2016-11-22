Channel Guide interviews Lana of WWE ‘Total Divas’ on E!

Reporter Scott Fishman interviewed WWE Superstar Lana for Channel Guide about the sixth season of WWE “Total Divas,” which airs 8 p.m. EST Wednesdays on E!.
Lana discusses why she joined the cast of “Total Divas,” worrying about how it would impact her onscreen character, her relationship with WWE Superstar Rusev and what to expect from her involvement on the show.
Lana is a newcomer to the cast which also features Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Eva Marie, Naomi (Trinity), Natalya (Nattie), Paige, Maryse and Renee Young.
Here is the link to the full story:
“Total Divas” on E!
E!, WWE and Bunim-Murray Productions' "Total Divas" is in its fiery sixth season.
In addition, season six introduces fans to WWE Superstars Lana and Maryse and WWE Broadcaster Renee Young.
“Total Divas” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.
http://www.eonline.com/shows/total_divas
