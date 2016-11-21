WWE launched Bella Twins YouTube channel on their birthday

WWE (NYSE: WWE) unveiled a new YouTube channel, “The Bella Twins,” featuring WWE’s Nikki and Brie Bella, with daily fashion, travel, fitness, relationships and health content created by the twins themselves.
The Bella Twins are two of the most popular celebrities on social media with 23-million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Nikki said: “We are thrilled to offer our fans this unprecedented glimpse into our lives through daily videos, a look back at home videos and the opportunity to weigh in on major decisions in our lives.”
Brie said: “We know this will allow us to connect in a deeper and more meaningful way with our fans, and we are excited to work with WWE to bring this channel to life.”
Jayar Donlan, WWE Senior Vice President, Digital & Social Content, said: “Nikki and Brie Bella are two of WWE’s biggest stars, and they have utilized their social presence to connect and engage with their fans around the world. The launch of their new YouTube channel will take this connection to the next level and allow them to entertain and share their lives in more ways than ever before.”
Nikki and Brie, who celebrated their 33rd birthday on Monday, Nov. 21, have been with WWE since 2007 and currently star on two of E!’s most popular reality series, Total Divas and Total Bellas.
Programming for “The Bella Twins” will include:
- BELLA VLOGS
Daily videos that capture the most personal moments from the girls’ everyday lives, including their relationships with WWE Superstars John Cena and Daniel Bryan.
- ON THE ROAD
In a weekly video, Nikki Bella chronicles her life on the road as, for the first time in her career, she travels apart from her sister, Brie.
- BELLA BABY WATCH
Every week, Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan chronicle their preparation for the birth of their daughter, from picking out nursery colors to asking fans for suggestions for baby names.
- FAN INTERACTION
Weekly YouTube live streams and Q&A’s with Nikki and Brie.
- BEHIND THE SCENES AND ALL-ACCESS
- Exclusive behind-the-scenes peeks into the Nikki and Brie’s personal lives with never-before-granted access during media tours, red carpet events and personal family moments.
- CHILDHOOD
- Through Bella family home videos and personal photos, Nikki and Brie tell the real story of their upbringing.
“Total Bellas”
The Bella Twins star in the weekly reality series “Total Bellas,” which was renewed for a second season on E!. The show includes WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan (Brie’s husband) and WWE Superstar John Cena (Nikki’s boyfriend). Season two will be broadcast in 2017.
“Total Divas”
The Bella Twins also star in the weekly reality series WWE “Total Divas,” which is 8 p.m. ET/PT Wednesdays on E!. “Total Divas” also features WWE Superstars Eva Marie, Maryse, Naomi (Trinity), Natalya (Nattie), Paige, Lana and WWE Broadcaster Renee Young
In addition to the launch of “The Bella Twins,” WWE has a powerful presence on YouTube. With more than 12-billion video views in the last 12 months and more than 13 million subscribers, WWE is the No. 1 Sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, ESPN, NASCAR and FIFA.
