Story Time to premiere on WWE Network after Survivor Series

Story Time, a new animated short-form original series on WWE Network, will premiere Sunday, Nov. 20 immediately following WWE’s Survivor Series.
Story Time paints an animated picture of some of the most entertaining stories in WWE, as recounted by the Superstars and Legends who lived them. As history is retold with imagination and illustration, these tales that took place behind the scenes and beyond the ring are finally revealed and brought to life.
The debut episode will take a trip down memory lane with stories from Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Ron Simmons, Ric Flair, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts as they recall life on the road.
Survivor Series will occur Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. ET live on WWE Network, with a match between WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, who is returning to the ring after 12 years. Plus, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live will go head-to-head in a series of traditional Survivor Series Elimination matches to determine which brand reigns supreme.
