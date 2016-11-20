WWE Survivor Series, NXT, Raw, SmackDown in Houston in 2017

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that the Toyota Center in Houston will host the 30th anniversary of WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT
In addition, Survivor Series Travel Packages, which will include tickets to Survivor Series events, will go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Noon ET
As part of Survivor Series experience, WWE will host four consecutive nights of action at the Toyota Center with NXT TakeOver on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017; WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017; WWE MondayNight Raw on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017; and WWE SmackDown Live on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.
Additional information about these events will be announced in the future
Survivor Series is one of WWE’s biggest events of the year and will feature Superstars from Raw and SmackDown. The event will be broadcast around the world live on WWE Network. The 2017 Survivor Series marks the 30th anniversary of the historic event, which was first held in November 1987 from the sold out Richfield Coliseum in Richfield, Ohio.
This year’s Survivor Series occurs Sunday, Nov. 20 live from Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The event will be highlighted by a Mega Match 12 years in the making between WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.
