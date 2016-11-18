Paul Triple H Levesque talks WWE NXT TakeOver: Toronto

During a recent conference call, WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Triple H Levesque discussed NXT TakeOver: Toronto and its matchups.
“I’m really looking forward to this NXT TakeOver. It’s been kind of a big build for me with this TakeOver, given the shift in the talent roster, because of the draft. In the last year, there were a lot of changes made...When you look at the card in general or the list of [talent] in TakeOver, you see [talent] beginning to boil up.
“We kind of had to start our women’s division almost over -- with the exception of Asuka who is the most dominate woman that we have. So it’s kind of been a rebuilding process, but I’m really excited about this event.
“We’ll have a capacity crowd at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, which in itself is amazing that we can go in there with three days -- NXT TakeOver, Survivor Series pay-per-view and Monday Night Raw -- and do just amazing business.
“When you have amazing talent on the card like we have, it’s easy to turn it into something very special, and I think that’s what we’re going to do again. I challenge our roster to put on something on Saturday night that hopefully everybody who’s going to get in the ring on Sunday [at Survivor Series] looks at and goes, ‘Oh man. I got to up my game.’ That’s the idea. While Raw and SmackDown are competitive to each other, I want NXT to be that driving force that pushes everyone to the next level.”
- NXT TakeOver: Toronto
NXT TakeOver: Toronto is 8 p.m. EST Saturday, Nov. 19 live on WWE Network from the Air Canada Centre, the night before WWE’s Survivor Series at the same venue.
NXT champ Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe.
“I’m really looking foward to Shinsuke Nakamura defending the NXT championship against Samoa Joe in what has become -- in my opinion -- a classic rivalry between two stars. I say that in the biggest way I can.”
NXT women’s champ Asuka vs. Mickie James.
“Asuka versus the returning Mickie James. I’ve seen a lot of rumors out there of other people were were attempted to be grabbed for this spot. I can assure that was not the case. As we got closer to TakeOver, I wanted more time for some of other women to percolate, to grow as performers and build a reputation in their aura, and that’s what we’re doing.
“I looked at Mickie James as somebody with a very high skill level who I knew could handle it and was in the shape to be able to do this. She was somebody who I wanted to do this, and I felt like she and Asuka would tear it up. That was where we went.
“I want to reinforce this. Mickie was not the consolation prize for us in any way. She is the person we went after.”
NXT tag champs The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) -- two of three falls.
“To me, in what will probably be one of the matches that absolutely could steal the show, and in just thinking about it, a match of the year candidate is The Revival against Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano #DIY for the NXT tag team championships. That match will be two-out-of-three falls, which has kind of become a staple a little bit for NXT.”
The Perfect 10 Tye Dillinger vs. Glorious Bobby Roode.
“And then what will certainly be Glorious, Bobby Roode -- I wish I had the music right now playing; one of those Glorious [video] bombs from #DIY -- versus Tye Dillinger. Both guys being from Toronto, I have a feeling that place will come unglued for that match.”
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: TM-61 vs. The Authors of Pain (Rezar and Akam) with Paul Ellering.
“And then the finale of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with TM-61, a very young and exciting team on their way up in NXT, versus the destructive Authors of Pain. I have high hopes for that match as well. When you look at guys like the Authors of Pain, only being within the [WWE] Performance Center for less than two years -- with no experience walking in the door -- it’s amazing how far they’ve come.”
Pre-show for NXT TakeOver: Toronto will air at 7:30 p.m. EST on the WWE Network.
