Big Show talks WWE WrestleMania 33 tickets, granny, Shaq, more

WWE Superstar Big Show visited the studios of the Miami Herald Headquarters in beautiful Doral on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to help promote the ticket on-sale date for WWE WrestleMania 33.
Big Show did a Miami Herald Facebook live interview with Miami Herald Wrestling Correspondent Christina Harrell, Miami Herald Pro Wrestling Editor Jim Varsallone, Miami Herald Video Lead Justin Azpiazu and Miami Herald Assistant Sports Editor John Devine.
Tickets to the pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania 33, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. ET via TicketMaster.
WrestleMania 33 will occur 6 p.m. ET Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Orlando Citrus Bowl, and will be broadcast live around the world on WWE Network.
Ticket prices range from $38-$1,065 (taxes included). There will also be a limited number of “Gold Circle” VIP Packages available for $2,130 (taxes included). The Gold Circle packages include seating in the first 10 rows ringside, access to a Gold Circle VIP Stadium Entrance and a commemorative WrestleMania 33 take-home folding chair.
Tickets can be purchased through all Ticketmaster outlets, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800- 745-3000. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.
WrestleMania is more than just a one day event; it is a week-long celebration. In addition to WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, other events include:
Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2: WrestleMania Axxess – WWE’s four-day, interactive fan festival at the Orange County Convention Center.
Friday, March 31: The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Amway Center.
Saturday, April 1: NXT TakeOver at the Amway Center.
Monday, April 3: Raw at the Amway Center.
Tuesday, April 4: SmackDown Live at the Amway Center.
Plus, WWE will host activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including “Be a STAR” anti-bullying rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. Additional information on these events will be announced in the future at
In the past nine years, WrestleMania has generated more than $700 million in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event.
