Sixth season of WWE ‘Total Divas’ to start Wednesday on E!

E!, WWE and Bunim-Murray Productions’ “Total Divas” returns for its fiery sixth season on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Eva Marie, Naomi (Trinity), Natalya (Nattie) and Paige will continue to give viewers an inside glimpse at the non-stop action of their professional careers and the drama of their everyday lives. In addition, season six will introduce fans to WWE Superstars Lana and Maryse and WWE Broadcaster Renee Young.
In the season premiere, Brie’s swan song is ruined when someone from her past reveals a secret; new cast member Lana is tested when she makes her debut at Wrestlemania; Trinity suffers a hair emergency the day before WrestleMania; and WWE has a major announcement about the future of the women’s division.
“Total Divas” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.
http://www.eonline.com/shows/total_divas
