Pro wrestling shows in South Florida

0:55 Anti-Trump protesters in NYC and Seattle Pause

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

2:35 Remembering Officer Patrick Zamarripa: A Paschal teammate's tribute

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

2:50 Downsizing detainee operations at U.S. Navy Base at Guantánamo Bay

0:15 Crew rescues men from sinking boat in shark-filled waters

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election