All Ego Ethan Page talks Evolve, Zack Sabre Jr. on The Roman Show

All Ego Ethan Page knows how to leave a lasting impression, and he plans on doing just that when he faces Zack Sabre Jr. during the Evolve 72 pro wrestling show 6:30 p.m. EST Saturday, Nov. 12 at La Boom in Queens, N.Y.
In a grudge match, Page will battle Sabre Jr., who was part of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament.
Page joined The Roman Show to discuss his opponent.
“I am twice the man; I have twice the man’s brain,” said the confident wrestler.
Page recently injured Saber Jr.’s hand. Saber Jr. is known for his submission technique. He said he targeted his hand with a purpose.
“I attacked his hand cause he loves to put people on submissions,” he said.
Aside from wrestling for several companies, Page, who believes he should be EVOLVE’s face of the company, also runs the promotion Alpha-1 Wrestling, based in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
“It’s a lot of wok, but when you have the mental capacity, you can do it,” he said. “When you have a passion for it and sleepless nights for it, you do it.”
Prior to making it in the wrestling business, Page was heavily invested in martial arts, earning a black belt in TaeKwonDo and Karate. In fact, he was practicing to be part of team Canada in Tae Kwon Do.
“I accomplished a black belt in TaeKwonDo at 14, but as a slap to the face to my dad, I took to professional wrestling...I’ve never looked back. The skills I learned from the first 15 years of my life have helped me in pro wrestling.”
