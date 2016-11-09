WWE Hall of Fame with Governor, Japan HOC and now U.S. President

Republican Donald J. Trump, a WWE Hall of Famer, will become the 45th President of the United States of America.
The WWE Hall of Fame also includes a representative in the Japanese House of Councillors (former wrestler Antonio Inoki) and a U.S. Governor (former wrestler Jesse Ventura) who also shocked the world.
Trump is friends with WWE CEO/Chairman Vincent Kennedy McMahon, who inducted Trump into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 at Madison Square Garden. He earned the honor for his contributions to the promotion.
Trump hosted two WrestleManias at his Trump Plaza and participated in WrestleMania 23 in an angle dubbed The Battle of the Billionaires (Hair vs. Hair) where he was in the corner of Bobby Lashley who wrestled Umaga, seconded by McMahon. Lashley defeated Umaga, and McMahon had his head shaved. Trump did not get away scot-free. Special guest referee Stone Cold Steve Austin gave a victorious Trump a Stone Cold Stunner.
Trump was also part of a storyline where McMahon sold his flagship program “Monday Night Raw” to him.
And Trump even made it rain on WWE Fan Appreciation Night.
Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon, wife of Vince McMahon, twice ran as the Republican Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Washington Post reported that she made a contribution to Trump’s campaign for President.
