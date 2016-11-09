OMEGA alum Caprice Coleman interview at Ring of Honor in Florida

Caprice Coleman of The Cabinet is interviewed before a Ring of Honor show on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.
An ordained minister, Coleman, 39, is also an integral part of the Christian Wrestling Federation. He discusses his wrestling journey which began in North Carolina with the Hardy Boyz/OMEGA. He also talks about CWF, ROH, The Cabinet and more.
A motivational speaker, give him the mic, and he has that gift for gab.
On the road to Final Battle, Ring of Honor returned to the War Memorial Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 21 in Fort Lauderdale. Then ROH visited the Lakeland Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Lakeland.
- ROH Final Battle
Ring of Honor’s Final Battle pay-per-view is 9 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 2 from the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
ROH WORLD CHAMPION ADAM COLE, ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION BOBBY FISH, ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS YOUNG BUCKS (NICK and MATT JACKSON)
ROH Debut of CODY RHODES
THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS and KAZARIAN), JAY LETHAL, JAY and MARK BRISCOE, KYLE O'REILLY, COLT CABANA, DALTON CASTLE W/ THE BOYS, THE CABINET (CAPRICE COLEMAN, RHETT TITUS and KENNY KING), ACH, MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY and CHRIS SABIN), LIO RUSH and more.
- ROH on TV
Ring of Honor is on Comet TV at midnight Wednesdays.
In South Florida, Ring of Honor is also midnight Saturdays on WPEC Ch.12 and WBFS MyTV33.
Plus, Ring of Honor is available through FITE TV.
- Christian Wrestling Federation
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
