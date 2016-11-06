Monster Energy’s McGregor, Weidman on historic UFC New York show

Monster Energy’s Conor “The Notorious” McGregor, Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley, Chris “The All American” Weidman and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will fight on the main card of UFC 205 at the highly anticipated debut at historic Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 12 in New York City.
For the first time MMA is legal in New York, after Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill to legalize and regulate professional mixed martial arts in New York, which is monumental in cementing MMA’s future in the state of New York, which is home to many top stars including Monster Energy’s UFC champions Weidman and Jon Jones, to name a few.
McGregor and Eddie Alvarez will headline the UFC 205 pay-per-view extravaganza. McGregor, UFC’s reigning featherweight champion will fight Alvarez for the lightweight championship and has a lot at stake as he is vying to become the first fighter to ever hold two belts simultaneously – one in the lightweight division, and the other in the featherweight division.
As one of the most dynamic fighters who has competed in featherweight, lightweight and welterweight divisions, McGregor comes to this fight confident and ready to make history.
McGregor exacted his revenge on Nate Diaz, winning by majority decision in the welterweight UFC 202, redeeming his earlier defeat to Diaz at UFC 196 in March. The Irish Superstar also used his signature left hand at UFC 194 to KO Jose Aldo with a record-breaking 13-second victory over one of the greatest featherweight fighters in MMA history in 2015 taking the featherweight title.
Alvarez (28-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC), a former two-time Bellator champion who defends his lightweight title against McGregor (20-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) says the Irishman is a one-trick pony with his signature left hand and claims he is going to dominate the fight and plans to implement his game plan ‘step-by-step’.
Known for being the biggest pay-per-view draw, McGregor looks to add lightweight belt to his collection and become a two-division champion.
New to the Monster Energy MMA team Woodley will defend his UFC welterweight title against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson on the main card. Woodley took the welterweight title from former titleholder Robbie Lawler in July at UFC 201 with a brutal right-hand KO and will take on surging contender and kickboxing stylist Thompson who is ranked No. 2 at UFC 205.
Monster Energy’s New York native Weidman will face Yoel Romero in a middleweight bout. Former champion Weidman was instrumental in lobbying to sanction mixed martial arts in the state of New York over the last five years.
Make sure and also tune in for Monster Energy’s Cerrone’s and Kelvin Gastelum’s welterweight matchup on the main card at UFC 205. A former title challenger at lightweight, Cerrone expressed interest in fighting Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title, but was willing to fight anyone to remain on the UFC 205 main card. Cerrone is a perfect 3-0 since moving up to welterweight earlier this year.
Conor “The Notorious” McGregor, Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley, Chris “The All American” Weidman and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone are Monster Energy’s elite UFC athletes along with Dominick “Dominator” Cruz, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, Cain Velasquez, and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis.
For more on Monster Energy’s MMA athletes, visit
- Fighting On The Web
Comments