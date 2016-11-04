ICW LuchaFest IV with Rose, Richards, ERA, Monroe, Prime in Miami

Upcoming pro wrestling shows in South Florida
- ICW in Miami
Angel Rose tries to make history, challenging Mike Monroe for the ICW title in the main event of ICW/UKnow Pro Lucha Fest IV at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Miami Senior High School, 2450 SW 1st Ave., Miami 33129.
Monroe is accompanied by Gentleman Jim Sherbert.
ICW PURE X CROWN TITLE
Julian Kelevra (Champion) vs. Ernest R. Alexander III
ICW PURE X CROWN NO.1 CONTENDER: FATAL FOUR WAY
Aron Agony vs. Dude Hate vs. Skull Mussolini vs. Alex Todd
Also, ECW, WCW, WWE alum Stevie Richards, Florida indie star Shawn Prime, Maxx Stardom, Dynamite DiDi, the Guadalupe Brothers (Stefan and Julio), Qba Libre, Mykal Manix, Brandi and more.
Tickets $15, $10, $5.
Visit www.ICWMiami.com.
- FEW in Miami
Fighting Evolution Wrestling presents The People’s Show at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Polish American Club, 1250 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, 33125.
Fans draw the type of match and the wrestlers for that match.
Wrestlers include J.B. Cool, Reggie Rhythm, Mr.450, and Gemini.
Tickets $15, VIP $20. They are available at
https://ThePeoplesShow2.Eventbrite.com.
Call 305-742-0353 or 305-635-2240.
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- IGNITE in Okeechobee
IGNITE Wrestling makes its debut in (South Florida) Okeechobee on Friday, Nov. 18 at the KOA Convention Center.
The Tokyo Monster Kahagas, Jon Cruz, CJ O’Doyle, The Unit, Angel Rose, Aaron Epic, JB Cool, Jude Jean and more.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Event starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets available at IGNITEWrestling.com/Tickets or by calling the IGNITE Ticket Center at 772-932-9BUY.
Ringside (front row all ages) $15; General Admission $10; Kids (12 and younger) $5.
Founded in 2015 as REAL Pro Wrestling EAST, IGNITE Wrestling held its inaugural event, Treasure Coast Takeover, on Jan. 15 in Port St. Lucie, before rebranding later that same month.
IGNITE Wrestling is owned by Kim Artlip, one of four women in the United States to own a professional wrestling company. In March 2016, IGNITE Wrestling announced a partnership with FITE to feature IGNITE events through its on-demand service.
www.Facebook.com/IGNITEWrestling
www.Twitter.com/IGNITEWrestling
www.Instagram.com/IGNITEWrestling
- Brain Buster Pro in Pompano
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Pompano Elks Lodge, 700 NE 10th St. in Pompano Beach.
Craig Classic, Jon Davis, Brandi Lauren, Jesse Sorensen, Jonny Vandal, Dirty White Boy, and more.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
- Full Throttle in Palm Beach
Full Throttle Pro Wrestling with Ethan Carter III (EC3) is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park in Palm Beach County.
Also, former WCW/WWE/TNA star Shannon Moore, Braydon Knight, Vandal, Diego Rios, Lindsay Snow, Aria Blake, Brandi Lauren, Lacey Lane, Dead Man Circus (Damian King and Jester Yorick), Urban Terror (Saieve Al Sabah and Alexander Zane), NeW BlooD RizinG (Jayy Kayy and Madd Dawg Williams with Daylin Devine), The Gorgeous Guys Club (Chico Adams and Rex Bacchus), That Klassic Tag Team (Kody Kastle and Kiko Harris), Greek God Papadon, Tokyo Monster Kahagas, Haitian Sensation Jude Jean, Victor Romanoff, Matt Knotts, Markos Espada and more.
Tickets $15-$25.
Visit https://holdmyticket.com/event/258446
https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/
- FEW in Miami
Fighting Evolution Wrestling returns with “The People's Show” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Polish American Club, 1250 NW 22nd Ave., Miami 33125.
Superstars such as FEW champion JB Cool, “The Pope” Elijah Burke, Divas’ champ Red Velvet and more will compete.
Via raffle drawing, fans choose the opponents as well as the type of matches. Raffle bids are $2 each, and fans can purchase as many bids as they like.
V.I.P. Tickets are $20; regular tickets are $15; and kids under-10 enter free.
Tickets can be purchased at
https://ThePeoplesShow2.Eventbrite.com.
- FEW in Coral Springs
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Coral Springs High School, 7201 W. Sample Rd. in North Broward County.
WWE SmackDown Live’s James Ellsworth and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi along with WWE alum Teddy Long and CrymeTime and TNA Impact Wrestling’s The Pope Elijah Burke. Also, ECW and WWE alum 2 Cold Skorpio, JB Cool and more.
Tickets $18, 25, 35, 50. Kids under-7 free.
Call 305-742-0353.
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- WWE in Miami
WWE returns to Miami for the holidays with a house show (no TV) on Friday, Dec. 30 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
The card will feature SmackDown Live talent.
Visit WWEAAATicketInfo.
Twitter WWE
- NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in (South Florida) Fort Pierce.
See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission. WWE NXT Superstars Aliyah, Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight participated in the November meet-n-greet at the Havert L. Fenn Center.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
