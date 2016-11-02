‘205 Live,’ weekly show featuring cruiserweights, on WWE Network

A one-hour, in-ring program, 205 Live -- showcasing WWE’s new Cruiserweight Division -- will premiere Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on WWE Network.
The live weekly show will be called by Mauro Ranallo, the voice of SmackDown Live, and Corey Graves, color commentator for Monday Night Raw.
Coming off the success of WWE Network’s recent Cruiserweight Classic tournament and the formation of the new Cruiserweight Division, which airs exclusively on Monday Night Raw, 205 Live will feature Superstars that are 205 pounds and under, including new Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick, as well as TJ Perkins, Rich Swann, Noam Dar, HoHo Lun, Cedric Alexander, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra.
“205 Live is a natural progression to showcase the depth of our roster,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “With world-class talent such as Brian Kendrick, TJ Perkins and Rich Swann, 205 Live will be a must-see program on WWE Network.”
Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, said: “With the addition of 205 Live to an already robust programming schedule, WWE continues to enhance the value of WWE Network for our subscribers. We take pride in listening to our fans and delivering even more live, premium content that they are asking for.”
