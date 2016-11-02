2K reveals details on New Tiers for WWE SuperCard – Season 3

2K shared additional details on the New Tiers available in Season 3 of WWE SuperCard, the popular WWE collectible card-battling game for iOS and Android devices.
Featuring three new card tiers, a total of 100 new cards in play and branding from three WWE brands – Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT – the three New Tiers include:
- Hardened: Up-and-coming WWE and NXT Superstars, in addition to other top talent;
- Elite: A cast of WWE’s savviest veterans, as well as other memorable Superstars and Legends;
- Ultimate: The best of the best on the current roster.
About WWE SuperCard
WWE SuperCard challenges players to build teams of WWE Superstars and Legends, train them to full potential, battle in various match types and test their luck in fast-paced tournament action. Featuring more than 800 cards in active play, with each card representing one of nine different rarity levels, WWE SuperCard delivers an extensive array of collectible content with high replay value. In addition, players can enhance their free-to-play experience through purchase of individual card packs.
Developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, both 2K studios, WWE SuperCard is available now for download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, including the iPhone, iPad and Pod touch, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices*. The game has seen nearly 11 million downloads since its initial release and currently has an average rating of 4.5/5 stars on the App Store, as well as a 4.2/5 rating on Google Play**.
