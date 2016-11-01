ATT’s Chelsea Brooks, Tecia Torres go WWE Bellas for Halloween

American Top Team MMA fighters Tecia The Tiny Tornado Torres (left) and Chelsea Brooks got into the Halloween spirit by dressing as WWE superstars The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki) during American Top Team’s annual Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at its new facility in (South Florida) Coconut Creek.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Photo By Jim Varsallone
American Top Team MMA fighters Tecia The Tiny Tornado Torres (left) and Chelsea Brooks got into the Halloween spirit by dressing as WWE superstars The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki) during American Top Team’s annual Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at its new facility in (South Florida) Coconut Creek. Also pictured is actor Jamil Malik.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Pro wrestling veteran Larry Lane, who is in good shape, has some fun with a fan during an American Top Team Wrestling Federation show as part of American Top Team’s annual Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at its new facility in (South Florida) Coconut Creek. The wrestling card featured indie pro wrestlers and ATT MMA fighters transformed (for one night only) into professional wrestlers.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
American Top Team’s Mike Brown outdid himslef once again with his spot on Vincent Van Gogh self portrait costume during American Top Team’s annual Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at its new facility in (South Florida) Coconut Creek.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Max. A. Million lost a hair vs. hair match to Top Team’s Top Talent Sydney Jones during an American Top Team Wrestling Federation show as part of American Top Team’s annual Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at its new facility in (South Florida) Coconut Creek. The wrestling card featured indie pro wrestlers and ATT MMA fighters transformed (for one night only) into professional wrestlers. Your hair stylist is Leia Culoso. Your referee Richie Hartnett.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Pro wrestling star Wes Brisco with super fan Reese Beck during an American Top Team Wrestling Federation show as part of American Top Team’s annual Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at its new facility in (South Florida) Coconut Creek. The wrestling card featured indie pro wrestlers and ATT MMA fighters transformed (for one night only) into professional wrestlers.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Macho Man Richie Boombots during an American Top Team Wrestling Federation show as part of American Top Team’s annual Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at its new facility in (South Florida) Coconut Creek. The wrestling card featured indie pro wrestlers and ATT MMA fighters transformed (for one night only) into professional wrestlers.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Macho Man Richie Boombots and Ring Announcer Nestle Snipes during an American Top Team Wrestling Federation show as part of American Top Team’s annual Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at its new facility in (South Florida) Coconut Creek. The wrestling card featured indie pro wrestlers and ATT MMA fighters transformed (for one night only) into professional wrestlers.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Mr. Fabulous Derek Dominick during an American Top Team Wrestling Federation show as part of American Top Team’s annual Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at its new facility in (South Florida) Coconut Creek. The wrestling card featured indie pro wrestlers and ATT MMA fighters transformed (for one night only) into professional wrestlers.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Wes Brisco arm whips Gangrel during an American Top Team Wrestling Federation show as part of American Top Team’s annual Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at its new facility in (South Florida) Coconut Creek. The wrestling card featured indie pro wrestlers and ATT MMA fighters transformed (for one night only) into professional wrestlers.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Jesse Sorensen chokes Wes Brisco during an American Top Team Wrestling Federation show as part of American Top Team’s annual Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at its new facility in (South Florida) Coconut Creek. The wrestling card featured indie pro wrestlers and ATT MMA fighters transformed (for one night only) into professional wrestlers.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
