November 1, 2016 4:18 PM

ATT’s Chelsea Brooks, Tecia Torres go WWE Bellas for Halloween

By Jim Varsallone

Tecia The Tiny Tornado Torres and Chelsea Brooks -- two of American Top Team's finest -- were in the Halloween spirit as WWE superstars The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki) during the American Top Team annual Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 28 at its new Coconut Creek location in South Florida.

An MMA leader, American Top Team also featured its American Top Team Wrestling Federation that night, with some indie pro wrestlers and MMA fighters transformed (for one night only) into professional wrestlers.

The card included a Max A. Million head shaving thanks to a hair vs. hair match.

Wrestling stars Wes Brisco, Gangrel and Jesse Sorensen competed in a triple threat main event.

And, of course, there was Mr. Fabulous.

