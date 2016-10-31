WCW, WWE alum Sam Houston on surviving

Former WWE and WCW star Sam Houston opens up about all his life challenges and career highlights in a 50-plus minute conversation with Chris Yandek of CYInterview.com.
Sam reveals that he recently lost everything in the Louisiana floods and has moved temporarily to Las Vegas to live with his half-brother Jake The Snake Roberts.
"I reached the point to where I could’ve either broke and thrown it all way or but I chose to keep moving forward and not let it push me down. I mean I ain’t got nothing. I got my pickup truck and I got a few things, that’s what I got and I keep moving forward.”
Reflecting on some career moments:
“Barry [Darsow] came to me at the CAC, and he told me, he said, ‘Sam,’ He goes, ‘All of my best matches in my career were with you.’ You know, you just don’t know how that makes a guy feel. And when somebody like Curt Henning tells me ... he had his best match in his life was with Bret Hart. His second best was Nick Bockwinkel. And he goes, ‘And you’re the third.’ You know, what a feather, man, in my cap.”
Darsow was Demolition Smash, Repo Man, Blacktop Bully, and Krusher Khruschev. The CAC is the Cauliflower Alley Club, an annual reunion for pro wrestlers in Las Vegas.
Houston hails from a wrestling family. His father, Grizzly Smith, was a wrestler. His half-brother is Jake The Snake Roberts, and his younger sister is Rockin Robin.
You can listen to the entire conversation at this link:
http://www.cyinterview.com/2016/10/michael-smith-aka-professional-wrestlings-sam-houston-talks-about-losing-it-all-and-living-to-tell-the-tale-more/
A GoFundMe Page is setup to assist Sam during his challenging time. Click:
https://www.gofundme.com/2qujkws
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
Comments