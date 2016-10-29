WWE Hell in a Cell party at Miller’s Davie Ale House in S.Florida

The (South Florida) Miller’s Davie Ale House is showing WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Oct. 30 from TD Garden in Boston.
History will be made when Sasha Banks defends her WWE women’s title against the former champ Charlotte, marking the first time women wrestle in Hell in a Cell cage match.
Also, Hell in a Cell: WWE World champ Kevin Owens vs. former champ Seth Rollins.
Hell in a Cell: U.S. champ Roman Reigns vs. former champ Rusev with Lana.
WWE Cruiserweight champ TJ Perkins vs. Brian Kendrick.
WWE Tag Team champs The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and/or Xavier Woods) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus.
Bayley vs. Dana Brooke.
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
Pre-show: Cedric Alexander, Lince Dorado and Sin Cara vs. Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari.
The show starts at 8 p.m. ET.
No cover, and seating is first come, first served. Everyone is welcome.
Miller’s Davie Ale House is at 2080 S. University Dr. in (Broward County) Davie.
For information, call 954-236-0062.
