Colt Cabana interview at Ring of Honor in Florida

Indie wrestling sensation Colt Cabana, a Chicago Cubs fan, is interviewed before a Ring of Honor show on Friday, Oct. 21 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.
Cabana, 36, discusses his new DVD -- The Wrestling Road Diaries 3: Funny Equals Money -- which is now available for pre-order. The third installment of the documentary film series -- that chronicles life on the road as an independent professional wrestler -- features the Chicago-born Cabana, Scottish and TNA Impact Wrestling star Grado and Japan’s comedy wrestling legend Kikutaro.
Visit http://coltcabana.com/
https://twitter.com/ColtCabana
On the road to Final Battle, Ring of Honor returned to the War Memorial Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 21 in Fort Lauderdale. Then ROH visited the Lakeland Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Lakeland.
- ROH Final Battle
Ring of Honor’s Final Battle pay-per-view is 9 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 2 from the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
ROH WORLD CHAMPION ADAM COLE, ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION BOBBY FISH, ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS YOUNG BUCKS (NICK and MATT JACKSON)
ROH Debut of CODY RHODES
THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS and KAZARIAN), JAY LETHAL, JAY and MARK BRISCOE, KYLE O'REILLY, COLT CABANA, DALTON CASTLE W/ THE BOYS, THE CABINET (CAPRICE COLEMAN, RHETT TITUS and KENNY KING), ACH, MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY and CHRIS SABIN), LIO RUSH and more.
http://rohwrestling.com/live/upcoming-events-list
- ROH on TV
Ring of Honor is on Comet TV at midnight Wednesdays.
In South Florida, Ring of Honor is also midnight Saturdays on WPEC Ch.12 and WBFS MyTV33.
Plus, Ring of Honor is available through FITE TV.
Twitter @ringofhonor
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments