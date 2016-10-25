Upcoming pro wrestling shows in South Florida
- Pro Wrestling in Coconut Creek
American Top Team, an MMA leader, is hosting its annual Halloween Party, featuring pro wrestling on Friday, Oct. 28 at its facility, 5750 N. State Rd. 7, Coconut Creek in North Broward County, 33073.
This family-friendly free event begins at 6 p.m. also with face painting, kids games, giveaways, food truck, costumes and more. Call 954-425-0705.
Email info@americantopteam.com.
- CCW in Coral Springs
Coastal Championship Wrestling presents Homecoming Havoc at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Coral Springs High School, 7901 W. Sample Rd., in (South Florida) North Broward County.
Brutus the Barber Beefcake, Rachael Ellering, G.O.A.T., Santos, Chelsea Durden, Ricky Rush, Iron City Mauler and more.
Call 954-548-5779. Visit www.ccwevents.com.
- FEW in Clewiston
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at 110 W. Osceola Ave. in Clewiston.
See Teddy Long, the Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher), The Boogeyman, The Pope D’Angelo Dinero, JTG, Chuckles, The Alaskan Assassin, Nathan Vain, Gemini, JB Cool and more.
VIP $25. General admission $15. Kids in costume free. Call 305-742-0353.
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- NOA in Miami
Canceled is Night of Anarchy Pro Wrestling on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Polish American Club in Miami.
Follow on IG and Twitter:
www.instagram.com/nightofanarchy
www.twitter.com/nightsofanarchy
- NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in (South Florida) Fort Pierce.
See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
- ICW in Miami
Angel Rose tries to make history, challenging Mike Monroe for the ICW title in the main event of ICW/UKnow Pro Lucha Fest IV at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Miami Senior High School, 2450 SW 1st Ave., Miami 33129.
Monroe is accompanied by Gentleman Jim Sherbert.
ICW PURE X CROWN TITLE
Julian Kelevra (Champion) vs. Ernest R. Alexander III
ICW PURE X CROWN NO.1 CONTENDER: FATAL FOUR WAY
Aron Agony vs. Dude Hate vs. Skull Mussolini vs. Alex Todd
Also, ECW, WCW, WWE alum Stevie Richards, WWE Cruiserweight Classic alternate Mr. 450 Jesus de Leon, Florida indie star Shawn Prime, Maxx Stardom, Dynamite DiDi, the Guadalupe Brothers (Stefan and Julio), Qba Libre, Mykal Manix, Brandi and more.
Tickets $15, $10, $5.
Visit www.ICWMiami.com.
- FEW in Miami
Fighting Evolution Wrestling presents The People’s Show at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Polish American Club, 1250 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, 33125.
Fans draw the type of match and the wrestlers for that match.
Call 305-635-2240.
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- IGNITE in Okeechobee
IGNITE Wrestling makes its debut in (South Florida) Okeechobee on Friday, Nov. 18 at the KOA Convention Center.
The Tokyo Monster Kahagas, Jon Cruz, CJ O’Doyle, The Unit, Angel Rose, Aaron Epic, JB Cool, Jude Jean and more.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Event starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets available at IGNITEWrestling.com/Tickets or by calling the IGNITE Ticket Center at 772-932-9BUY.
Ringside (front row all ages) $15; General Admission $10; Kids (12 and younger) $5.
Founded in 2015 as REAL Pro Wrestling EAST, IGNITE Wrestling held its inaugural event, Treasure Coast Takeover, on Jan. 15 in Port St. Lucie, before rebranding later that same month.
IGNITE Wrestling is owned by Kim Artlip, one of four women in the United States to own a professional wrestling company. In March 2016, IGNITE Wrestling announced a partnership with FITE to feature IGNITE events through its on-demand service.
www.Facebook.com/IGNITEWrestling
www.Twitter.com/IGNITEWrestling
www.Instagram.com/IGNITEWrestling
- Brain Buster Pro in Pompano
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Pompano Elks Lodge, 700 NE 10th St. in Pompano Beach.
Craig Classic, Jon Davis, Brandi Lauren, Jesse Sorensen, Jonny Vandal, Dirty White Boy, and more.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
- Full Throttle in Palm Beach
Full Throttle Pro Wrestling with Ethan Carter III (EC3) is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park in Palm Beach County.
Also, former WCW/WWE/TNA star Shannon Moore, Braydon Knight, Vandal, Diego Rios, Lindsay Snow, Aria Blake, Brandi Lauren, Lacey Lane, Dead Man Circus (Damian King and Jester Yorick), Urban Terror (Saieve Al Sabah and Alexander Zane), NeW BlooD RizinG (Jayy Kayy and Madd Dawg Williams with Daylin Devine), The Gorgeous Guys Club (Chico Adams and Rex Bacchus), That Klassic Tag Team (Kody Kastle and Kiko Harris), Greek God Papadon, Tokyo Monster Kahagas, Haitian Sensation Jude Jean, Victor Romanoff, Matt Knotts, Markos Espada and more.
Tickets $15-$25.
Visit https://holdmyticket.com/event/258446
https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/
- WWE in Miami
WWE returns to Miami for the holidays with a house show (no TV) on Friday, Dec. 30 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
The card will feature SmackDown Live talent.
Visit WWEAAATicketInfo.
Twitter WWE
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
