October 16, 2016 4:34 AM

WWE NXT fans with baked goods, memorabilia

Denny Gruendner, a pro wrestling fan and master baker from Germany, is the owner of Euro Bake World in Winter Gardens, near Orlando.

Euro Bake World is part of the fabulous Plant St. Market, which includes the Crooked Can Brewing Company. This is a must see/stop on your journey. Really cool.

http://www.crookedcan.com/

http://www.plantstmarket.com/

Gruendner specializes in pretzels, pastries, breads and rolls. They are authentic artisan baked goods -- homemade and handmade -- with no preservatives.

https://www.facebook.com/eurobakeworld/

http://m.eurobakeworld.com/

Gruendner is a big WWE NXT fan.

As is South Florida’s Justin Shelton, who has an extensive collection of pro wrestling memorabilia.

https://www.facebook.com/RasslingWarehouse/

- NXT in Fort Pierce

WWE NXT returns to the Havert L. Fenn Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 in Fort Pierce.

See first some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE.

There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Bell time is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.

NXTFortPierceTickets

HavertLFennCenterEvents

@WWENXT

- NXT on WWE Network

WWE NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network.

@WWENetwork

@WWE

- NXT abroad

To see NXT in a city near you, check

www.wwe.com/events

- NXT/WrestleMania 33 Orlando

WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando. During WrestleMania Week, WWE NXT is Friday, March 31 at the Amway Center, home of the NBA Orlando Magic.

@WrestleMania

