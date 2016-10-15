WWE alum Alberto Del Rio of Combate Americas on The Roman Show

Newly signed Combate Americas President Alberto “El Presidente” Rodriguez, formerly Alberto Del Rio in WWE, said that if CM Punk were to call for a fight, he will welcome him with open arms.
“He had the cojones to transition from pro wrestling to MMA. I know a lot of people say he didn’t do well, but he did well. It was his first first experience, especially in the biggest MMA organization in the world,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy fight for CM Punk. I think he needs to do it again. He needs to train and learn from that first fight. He will come back even better.”
Rodriguez joined The Roman Show to discuss his new role.
“I would love to have [CM Punk] fight for this organization or any fighter with talent,” he said. “They are welcomed to come and fight. They have my number, and I’ll give them a job.”
Combate Americas is the first Hispanic MMA sports and media franchise, founded in August 2011 by UFC co-creator Campbell McLaren. It can be seen on NBC Universo, Directv’s OTT platform Yaveo and UFC Fight Pass.
Rodriguez also talked about balancing his pro wrestling and MMA career.
“It’s going to be difficult but not impossible,” he said. “My main priority will be Combate Americas. But I will be wrestling maybe once a week. I won’t do as much as I was doing in the other company. I want to make this company a big one.”
